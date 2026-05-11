Ghana counts on your leadership to resolve xenophobic violence – Ablakwa tells Ramaphosa

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed confidence in the leadership of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the recent wave of xenophobic violence and attacks targeting foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

Reacting to President Ramaphosa’s open letter condemning the violence, Mr Ablakwa on his Facebook page on May 11, described the South African leader’s comments as reassuring and said Ghana was counting on his leadership to restore calm and uphold the spirit of African solidarity.

“This is reassuring, President Cyril Ramaphosa. We count on your leadership to resolve this,” Ablakwa stated.

The minister stressed that Ghana highly values its longstanding bilateral relations with South Africa, which he said have been built on solidarity, mutual respect and brotherhood over the years.

He also reaffirmed his belief in the Pan-African vision championed by Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah. “I unrepentantly share in Kwame Nkrumah’s dream — Africa Shall UNITE,” he added.

President Ramaphosa had earlier condemned violent protests and criminal acts directed at foreign nationals, insisting that such actions do not represent the views of South Africans or government policy.

He further warned that lawlessness and vigilantism would not be tolerated, regardless of who the perpetrators are.

The South African President also pledged continued enforcement of immigration and labour laws while reaffirming his country’s commitment to human rights, African unity and the rule of law.

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