Ablakwa briefs Diplomatic Corps on UN slavery resolution, says it marks a shift from denial to responsibility

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, held a briefing session with members of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana on the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/80/250, which recognises the Trafficking of Enslaved Africans and Racialised Chattel Enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity.

The engagement took place on April 29, 2026, and brought together representatives of various diplomatic missions in Accra to deepen understanding of the resolution and Ghana’s next steps in advancing its implementation.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Ablakwa described the adoption of the resolution as a historic milestone, saying it represents a formal acknowledgement by the international community of the atrocities of the transatlantic slave trade and its lasting global impact.

He noted that the resolution also recognises the enslavement and trafficking of Africans as crimes against humanity with transgenerational consequences that continue to shape global inequalities.

According to him, the development signals a shift “from denial to responsibility and constructive engagement,” while strengthening global conversations on reparatory justice.

Mr Ablakwa further emphasised the importance of restitution of cultural property, including artefacts and historical manuscripts removed from affected communities, describing them as critical to restoring dignity and cultural identity.

He said Ghana remains committed to advancing the principles of the resolution through sustained international engagement and cooperation with all partners in good faith.

Highlighting the next phase of implementation, the Minister announced that a High-Level Consultative Conference will be held from June 17 to 19, 2026, to build global consensus and develop a structured framework for reparatory justice.

The conference is expected to bring together Heads of State and Government, policymakers, scholars, and civil society actors to deliberate on legal frameworks and implementation mechanisms.

As part of the programme, participants will undertake a commemorative visit to the Christiansborg Castle in Osu, a historic site linked to the transatlantic slave trade. The event will coincide with Juneteenth, symbolising solidarity with people of African descent.

Mr Ablakwa expressed gratitude to the Diplomatic Corps for their continued engagement and reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to sustaining dialogue on reparatory justice and advancing the objectives of the resolution.

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