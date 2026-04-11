Ablakwa receives Presidential Special Envoy on Reparations to advance global agenda

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to advancing the global reparatory justice agenda following a high-level engagement with the Presidential Special Envoy on Reparations.

The meeting, held on April 10, 2026, brought together the Minister and Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, who serves as Presidential Special Envoy on Reparations, alongside his delegation, to review ongoing efforts and chart a path forward.

Discussions focused on sustaining international momentum after the adoption of a landmark resolution by the United Nations General Assembly on reparations, as well as strengthening coordination and advocacy for justice for Africans and people of African descent.

Mr Ablakwa acknowledged the progress made so far but stressed that the reparations agenda remains a long-term effort that requires sustained diplomacy, unity, and strategic partnerships.

He emphasised the need to maintain a broad and inclusive coalition across regions, noting that Ghana remains committed to pursuing justice, restitution, and equity through transparent and collaborative processes.

Ambassador Spio-Garbrah, on his part, briefed the Minister on the ongoing work of his office, highlighting key priorities such as coalition-building, institutional strengthening, and the development of a coordinated framework to guide implementation.

Both sides underscored the importance of deepening collaboration between the Ministry and the Office of the Presidential Special Envoy on Reparations, particularly in diplomacy, international outreach, and policy alignment.

The engagement reaffirmed a shared resolve to work collectively towards an action-oriented reparatory justice agenda.

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