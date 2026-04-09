Ablakwa highlights Ghana-France cooperation, praises Macron on reparatory justice

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has hailed President John Mahama’s recent official visit to France as a major success, emphasising that the trip has set the stage for stronger Ghana–France cooperation across several critical sectors.
In a social media post on Wednesday, April 8, Mr Ablakwa said the discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron would lead to practical collaboration in areas including infrastructure, agriculture, aviation, public health, science, technology, artificial intelligence, education, and counterterrorism.
The Foreign Affairs Minister highlighted President Macron’s commitment to engaging openly on the transatlantic slave trade, noting that although France abstained during the historic March 25 United Nations vote recognising slavery as a crime against humanity, the French President expressed willingness to work with Ghana and the global reparatory justice coalition.
He praised France’s readiness to support initiatives such as returning looted artifacts, promoting historical research, and addressing structural inequities in the global economic order.
“France has taken a forward-looking and constructive approach to the reparatory justice agenda. The French President’s engagement demonstrates the type of partnership that can help Ghana advance accountability, historical justice, and economic fairness on the global stage,” Mr Ablakwa said.
He further noted that President Mahama’s inspection of a guard of honour and meeting with the President of the French Senate, Gérard Larcher, strengthened diplomatic and parliamentary ties.
Mr Ablakwa concluded that the visit had laid a solid foundation for deepened bilateral collaboration and urged other countries that abstained or opposed the UN resolution to reflect and follow France’s example.
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