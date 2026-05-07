ACA celebrates the legacy of the late CNN founder Ted Turner

The Africa Communications Agency (ACA) has joined the international media community in mourning the death of Ted Turner, the visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist whose pioneering spirit fundamentally altered how the African continent is perceived on the global stage.

Mr Turner, the legendary founder of CNN, passed away at the age of 87, leaving behind a legacy that bridged the gap between African storytelling and a worldwide audience.

In a tribute, the ACA, which served as the first advertising sales company for CNN on the continent, reflected on the profound impact of its early partnership with the media mogul.

The ACA revealed that their collaboration with Mr Turner was instrumental in the inception of "Inside Africa," CNN’s longest-running feature programme dedicated to the continent.

The agency noted that it was through this strategic partnership that they encouraged the creation of the programme, which has since evolved into a powerful global platform showcasing Africa’s richness, culture, and diversity.

By providing a window into the lived realities of the continent beyond the traditional headlines of conflict and poverty, Mr Turner’s platforming of African voices is credited with a significant shift in international journalism.

The leadership of the ACA, including Chairman Dr Bamanga Tukur and President Ambassador Dr Erieka Bennett, shared heartfelt reflections on their direct interactions with the media pioneer.

They remembered him not just as a businessman but as an engaging leader whose commitment to innovation and partnership left an indelible mark on the African media landscape.

The ACA leadership emphasised that Mr Turner’s work went beyond mere broadcasting; it was a philanthropic and intellectual endeavour that fostered a new era of engagement.

“Mr. Turner’s work reshaped how the world views Africa and how Africa engages with the world, a testament to his enduring impact on both media and philanthropy,” the ACA stated in a formal communique.

As news of his passing reverberates across the globe, the ACA highlighted that the structures Mr Turner put in place would continue to benefit African storytellers for generations to come.

From his revolutionary 24-hour news cycle to his vast philanthropic contributions through the United Nations Foundation, his influence remains a cornerstone of modern global communications.

The agency concluded its tribute by noting that while the world has lost a "philanthropic pioneer", the narrative shift he facilitated remains a permanent fixture of his storied career.

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