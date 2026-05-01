Adongo defends grassroots projects as he inspects ongoing works in Sumbrungu

The Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, has outlined a series of interventions spanning health, agriculture, and community infrastructure following a project inspection and engagement tour in Sumbrungu.

Speaking during the visit, the MP disclosed that he has engaged the Municipal Director of Health to assess the state of primary healthcare facilities in the constituency, with the aim of facilitating refurbishment works through the Ministry of Health.

“I have spoken to the municipal director of health to give me an assessment of the primary healthcare facilities in the constituency so that I can approach my colleague Minister for Health to see how I can facilitate the refurbishment of some of the facilities,” he said.

“So that when eventually the people of Bolga would benefit from free primary healthcare, the hospitals will be fit for purpose.”

He also revealed an intervention to address accommodation challenges facing newly posted medical officers. According to him, two doctors had considered leaving the municipality due to the lack of housing.

“You recall that recently the Minister for Health came here… he called me and said he has two newly posted medical doctors who were threatening to go back because they don’t have accommodation.

"I’ve subsequently rented two houses for them,” he stated, adding that plans are underway to construct permanent housing.

Beyond healthcare, Mr Adongo announced plans to launch a grassroots integrated agriculture project this year, targeted at strengthening local food systems and livelihoods.

The initiative, he explained, is partly in response to recent security and economic challenges affecting cross-border trade, including incidents involving women traders in neighbouring Burkina Faso.

“We want to be able to take advantage of that to build that economic angle,” he said.

The project will leverage nine existing dams in the constituency for aquaculture, with plans to install fish cages and supply beneficiaries with feed and fingerlings.

Additionally, five tractors are expected to be deployed to support farmers during the farming season.

During the tour in Sumbrungu, the MP inspected a range of completed and ongoing projects, including a classroom block, maternity ward, culvert, police station, nurses’ accommodation, and additional school infrastructure.

At each stop, he engaged residents on development priorities and received feedback on pressing needs in their communities.

Projects Across Electoral Areas

Details of interventions across several electoral areas highlight a mix of social infrastructure and livelihood support:

Kulbia Electoral Area: Construction of the Anateem maternity block and Anateem day care centre; provision of two grinding mills in Akukam and Yebongo; drilling of 10 boreholes; and construction of two bridges.

At the Amogrebisi Electoral Area, Adongo has constructed a large culvert, two boreholes and one grinding mill. He has also renovated the Sumbrungu nurses’ quarters and refurbished the Sumbrungu police station.

Other projects include;

Azoribisi Electoral Area: Provision of a grinding mill; drilling of four boreholes; and facilitation of the construction of the Azoribisi Junior High School.

Kolgo-Agusi Electoral Area: Provision of a grinding mill; drilling of two boreholes; and facilitation of a Junior High School project.

In his interaction with residents during the tour, a resident expressed appreciation for a culvert project, recounting how her husband nearly lost his life in an accident at the location when it used to flood.

She subsequently appealed for a rice mill to support women in the area.

The tour also highlighted the construction of grinding mills across the Sumbrungu area. About 15 mills are said to have been built, though only two were visited during the inspection.

At the Azoribisi community, women told journalists they previously had to travel to Sumbrungu town or nearby Nyariga to mill their food, prompting their request for local facilities.

However, a video of the MP operating one of the grinding mills during the visit has since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

While some critics questioned the prioritisation of such projects, others argued that the mills address real community needs.

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