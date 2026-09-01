Adu-Boahene trial adjourned to September 2 as defence gets extra day to cross-examine witness

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra High Court has granted counsel for former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General Kwabena Adu-Boahene an additional day to complete the cross-examination of the fourth prosecution witness.
The court subsequently adjourned the case to Wednesday, September 2, 2026, for the continuation of proceedings.
The development comes as the defence continues its cross-examination of Frank Marshall Cromwell, an investigator with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the fourth prosecution witness in the case.
Mr Cromwell is the prosecution’s lead investigator and has been testifying about the investigation into the alleged diversion of GH¢49.1 million in public funds linked to a cybersecurity procurement deal.
The defence has previously questioned the basis and scope of the EOCO investigation, including whether a formal complaint triggered the probe. The witness told the court that the investigation was based on intelligence received by EOCO.
Counsel for Mr Adu-Boahene, Samuel Atta Akyea, has also challenged aspects of the prosecution’s computation of the alleged amount involved, arguing that the figure should be GH¢38.15 million rather than the GH¢49.1 million cited by the prosecution.
The case involves Mr Adu-Boahene, his wife Angela Adjei-Boateng and two others. The accused persons are facing multiple charges arising from the alleged diversion and misuse of funds intended for the procurement of cyber-defence software.
Mr Adu-Boahene has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is on bail. The prosecution alleges that GH¢49.1 million in public funds was diverted through private entities in connection with the procurement arrangement.
The fourth prosecution witness has previously told the court that the funds at the centre of the case came from a public account operated by the National Signals Bureau.
The defence is expected to continue its cross-examination when the case resumes on September 2.
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