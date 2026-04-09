AFCON U-17: Black Starlets’ aim is to win trophy – Head Coach Prosper Ogum

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Starlets head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has set his sights on winning the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after Ghana was drawn into Group D.
The Starlets, who have won the tournament twice - in 1995 and 1999 - have been drawn alongside Algeria, Senegal, and South Africa.
"We aim to win the trophy. The last time we won the trophy was in 1999, so that is our target," he told Asempa FM.
"We have to aim at qualifying for the World Cup, so if we aim for the trophy, qualifying for the World Cup will be easy for us.
"For us, we are Ghana, and we are capable of repeating what our predecessors did, but we are also a confident squad,"
The competition, which is scheduled to take place in Morocco from May 13 to June 2, will feature 16 of Africa’s top youth teams battling for continental glory.
The tournament will also serve as qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, with all eight quarter-finalists guaranteed a place.
Two additional best third-placed teams will complete Africa’s ten slots at the global competition.
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