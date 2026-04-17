Africa Economic Forum pushes African-Led economic control agenda

The Africa Economic Forum is positioning itself as a platform to help African countries take control of their own economic policies and implement strategies that deliver direct benefits to the continent, according to Board Chair of the Forum’s Strategic Advisory Board, Akwasi Oppong-Fosu.

Speaking on the vision behind the initiative, Mr Oppong-Fosu said the forum seeks to move Africa away from overdependence on exporting raw materials and toward a stronger role in value addition, industrialisation, and global competitiveness.

“The Africa Economic Forum is to be a vehicle for Africa to own its own economic policies and implementation of policies that benefit Africa,” he said.

His remarks come amid growing calls for African economies to reduce reliance on commodity exports and build industries that process local resources into finished goods for both domestic and international markets.

According to organisers, the forum is expected to tackle long-standing structural imbalances in the global economy that have limited Africa’s ability to fully benefit from trade, investment, and participation in major international policy discussions.

Mr Oppong-Fosu noted that although African presidents, ministers, and business leaders often participate in global platforms such as the World Economic Forum, the continent’s broader development outcomes have not significantly changed.

He explained that the Africa Economic Forum aims to provide a more coordinated continental platform for economic cooperation, policy dialogue, and strategic investment tailored to Africa’s priorities.

The initiative is also expected to promote stronger collaboration between governments and the private sector. Under the proposed model, African governments would create the right policy and regulatory environment, while private businesses lead implementation, innovation, and investment.

The forum’s push comes at a time when many African countries, including Ghana, are focusing on industrialisation, regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and efforts to create jobs through local production.

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