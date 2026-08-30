African Union Extraordinary Summit: Ghana welcomes Luanda Action Plan

President John Mahama has welcomed and endorsed the Luanda Action Plan, its implementation matrix, the accompanying decision, and the African Union Trigger Model.

The Luanda Action Plan is a strategic framework that was considered and adopted at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the African Union Assembly on August 30 in Luanda, Angola.

It prioritises early warning systems and preventative diplomacy over reactive measures.

Addressing the AU Extraordinary Summit in Luanda, President Mahama said Ghana attached particular importance to sustainable, predictable, and African-owned financing of its peace and security agenda.

He noted that early warning must translate into early action, and that early action requires resources available in a timely and predictable manner.

President Mahama said African ownership of peace and security must be matched by African ownership of its financing.

“We therefore need a financing architecture that is predictable enough to plan, flexible enough to respond, and sustainable enough to reduce excessive dependence on external resources,” the President said.

He noted that the Accra Reset contains many important insights for self-financing, not only in healthcare but also in peace and safety.

“As we consider the decisions, action plan, and implementation matrix arising from this summit, Ghana encourages us to ensure that our commitments are supported by clear responsibilities, timelines, measurable indicators, and importantly, credible and sustainable financing arrangements,” President Mahama said.

“We have spoken on this topic for too long, and it is time for us to move from words to action.”

The President said Ghana remains firmly committed to strengthening an African peace and security architecture that was effective, adequately resourced, and anchored in African ownership.

He recalled that on 25th March, the UN General Assembly passed Resolution ARES8250, declaring the enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity.

He said this was achieved by a coalition of the African Union, CARICOM, and the African Diaspora.

The President reiterated that this was a historic resolution, which, after 80 years of the existence of the UN, put on record, with a record majority of 123 member states endorsing the resolution.

He thanked all who worked tirelessly to achieve this important feat, stating that, however, after the resolution, the important question became: what next?

Furthermore, he said that, based on this, Ghana, as the AU champion for reparations, convened what they call the Next Steps Conference in Accra in June this year.

He said that at the Next Steps Conference, it was also decided to add indentured labour as a historical injustice against humanity.

He said the Next Steps Conference established a high-level advisory council on reparatory justice, a global panel of experts on the restitution of cultural heritage, and a global legal panel on reparatory justice.

The President said that since the resolution on reparations, which were considered a taboo topic in the past, had become very topical on the world agenda.

He said many countries had started to talk about it and address the issue of reparations, and that they were returning looted artefacts.

President Mahama said France had recently repealed the Code Noir, which provided the legal basis for enslavement of Africans and people of black descent.

He said Pope Leo XIV formally apologised on behalf of the Catholic Church for their role in legitimising the slave trade, adding that the Archbishop of Canterbury apologised in Cape Coast for their role in the slave trade and announced a £100 million reparatory justice fund.

“This year, as a side event of the 81st UNGA session in September, we will receive an update from the high-level panel and the committee of experts that was established in Accra.”

He further extended an invitation to all his colleagues to attend this side event.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.