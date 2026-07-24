Africa’s next economic frontier will be built from already accumulated knowledge

Why Africa's next economic frontier lies in transforming knowledge into institutions that enable enterprise and create shared prosperity.



"The measure of development is not the number of projects we complete. It is whether what we learn becomes part of the institutions and enterprises that shape the future."



Africa's next economic frontier will not be discovered beneath the ground. It will be built from the knowledge the continent has already accumulated.



Across governments, entrepreneurs, researchers, farmers, universities and development institutions, Africa has spent decades generating practical knowledge about improving productivity, expanding markets, strengthening resilience and creating opportunity. The challenge before us is no longer discovering what works. Increasingly, we know what works. The more pressing question is whether we can convert that knowledge into institutions capable of attracting investment, enabling enterprise and ultimately creating shared prosperity.



This conviction crystallised during a recent conversation with Uganda's Head of State. Reflecting on Africa's development journey, he challenged those of us working in development with a deceptively simple observation: do not try to become a government. Governments alone possess the legitimacy, reach and permanence required to scale transformation. Development institutions have a different responsibility. Their role is to generate evidence, demonstrate what works, convene partnerships and reduce uncertainty so that governments can institutionalise successful approaches and private enterprise can scale them sustainably.



That observation has stayed with me because it redefines the purpose of development itself. It shifts our attention away from projects as the ultimate measure of success and towards the systems that survive long after projects have ended.



For many years, development has understandably been organised around programmes and projects. They provide structure, mobilise resources and create opportunities to test new ideas. They remain indispensable because innovation requires experimentation, and experimentation inevitably involves risk. Yet the true value of a project is rarely found in its completion. It lies in the knowledge it generates and in whether that knowledge becomes embedded within institutions, influences public policy, informs investment decisions and enables enterprises to grow.



This distinction matters because Africa is no longer a continent searching for solutions in the way it was several decades ago. Across agriculture, health, education, financial inclusion, climate resilience and governance, the continent has accumulated an extraordinary body of practical experience. Governments have implemented reforms. Researchers have generated evidence. Entrepreneurs have developed new business models. Farmers have adapted innovations to local conditions. Development organisations have invested billions of dollars in learning what succeeds under diverse African realities.



The question is no longer whether Africa possesses knowledge.



The question is whether Africa has built the institutional architecture required to convert that knowledge into long-term economic transformation.



I would argue that knowledge should no longer be viewed as an output of development. It should be recognised as one of its most valuable forms of productive capital.



Traditionally, development knowledge has been treated as something to be documented in reports, shared during conferences and archived at the conclusion of programmes. Yet knowledge behaves much like capital. Its value compounds when invested. It reduces uncertainty, improves decision-making, lowers the cost of innovation and creates confidence among governments, investors and entrepreneurs. Like infrastructure, it expands productive capacity. Like finance, it creates opportunities for future returns. Unlike many forms of capital, however, knowledge increases rather than diminishes when it is shared.



Viewed through this lens, Africa's greatest untapped asset may no longer be its natural resources, its agricultural potential or even its demographic dividend. It may be the accumulated knowledge the continent has yet to organise, institutionalise and deploy more intentionally.



Reflecting on AGRA's twenty-year journey reinforces this perspective. Beyond the projects implemented and partnerships established lies something potentially more enduring: a growing body of evidence about how agricultural transformation can succeed under different African contexts. That evidence has informed policy reforms, strengthened seed systems, expanded financial inclusion, improved market access and demonstrated practical approaches to increasing productivity and resilience. The lasting contribution of such work is not simply the immediate outcomes achieved during a project cycle, but the confidence it gives governments, investors and enterprises to adopt, adapt and scale proven solutions.





This is perhaps where development institutions create their greatest value. They reduce uncertainty. They generate confidence. They demonstrate feasibility. They help societies move from assumption to evidence.



Governments, in turn, perform a fundamentally different function. They institutionalise successful approaches through policy, regulation and public investment. Their legitimacy allows innovations to move beyond pilots and become part of national systems. Private enterprise performs yet another role. It commercialises innovation, mobilises investment, creates employment and sustains progress through competitive markets. None of these actors is sufficient on its own. Prosperity emerges only when each fulfils its complementary responsibility.



Seen in this way, Africa's development journey can be understood as a reinforcing progression rather than a collection of isolated interventions. Knowledge strengthens institutions. Strong institutions create confidence. Confidence attracts investment. Investment enables enterprise. Enterprise expands opportunity and productivity, creating the conditions for shared prosperity. The sequence is important because prosperity is rarely the consequence of a single intervention. It is the cumulative outcome of institutions, markets and leadership reinforcing one another over time.



One implication follows naturally from this argument. Development projects should be designed with the end in mind. Their ultimate purpose is not to become permanent delivery mechanisms but to create conditions under which they are no longer required. Success should therefore be measured not only by outputs delivered or beneficiaries reached, but by whether institutions have acquired new capabilities, whether governments have adopted effective approaches, whether private enterprise has found commercially viable opportunities and whether communities are better positioned to sustain progress independently.



This also requires us to think differently about knowledge itself. Roads, ports and digital infrastructure remain essential foundations of economic transformation, but Africa also requires a stronger knowledge infrastructure. The continent needs systems capable of capturing experience, preserving institutional memory and ensuring that successful ideas travel across borders, sectors and generations. Every successful intervention should strengthen Africa's collective capacity to solve future challenges rather than requiring each new initiative to begin from the same starting point.



The same principle applies to political leadership. Democratic transitions are an essential feature of healthy societies, but prosperity depends upon continuity of national purpose. Governments will rightly pursue different priorities, yet strong institutions enable each administration to build upon rather than replace the progress of those that came before. Development becomes cumulative when institutions preserve learning, creating confidence for citizens, investors and entrepreneurs alike.



Narrative occupies an equally important place within this architecture. Too often, narrative is viewed primarily as a communications exercise. In reality, it performs an economic function. Narratives influence expectations, shape investor confidence and affect how societies perceive both risk and opportunity. They determine whether successful African innovations remain isolated examples or become recognised models worthy of replication and investment. Yet narratives derive their credibility not from optimism alone but from evidence. The most compelling story Africa can tell is one grounded in demonstrable progress and institutions capable of sustaining it.



Agrifood systems provide one of the clearest opportunities to demonstrate this philosophy. Agriculture should no longer be viewed solely as a social sector or a poverty reduction instrument. Properly understood, agrifood systems connect production, manufacturing, finance, logistics, technology, retail and trade. They create enterprises, generate employment and stimulate industrialisation. When knowledge generated across these systems is effectively institutionalised and supported by investment, agriculture becomes not merely a source of food security but a driver of economic transformation.



It is in this spirit that I begin The Prosperity Blueprint.



The essays that follow are not intended to present a definitive prescription for Africa's future. Rather, they seek to contribute to a conversation already emerging across governments, businesses, universities, development organisations and communities throughout the continent. They are an invitation to think more deliberately about the architecture required to convert knowledge into institutions, institutions into enterprise and enterprise into prosperity.



Africa has spent decades demonstrating what is possible.



Its next economic frontier will depend on whether it can transform that accumulated knowledge into capable institutions, confident markets and productive enterprises that create opportunity at scale.



Prosperity, in the end, is neither accidental nor inevitable. It is built through deliberate choices, sustained learning and institutions capable of carrying one generation's knowledge into the next generation's opportunity. If this series contributes, even modestly, to that shared endeavour, it will have achieved its purpose.

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The writer is the Chief Brand, Communications, External Engagements & Advocacy at AGRA.





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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.