Albert Kobina Mensah, soil pollution and remediation: Risk assessment, phytoremediation, revegetation

Dr Albert Kobina Mensah’s Soil Pollution and Remediation: Risk Assessment, Phytoremediation, Revegetation is a substantial scholarly contribution to the study of mining-induced environmental degradation and ecological restoration.

Published in 2025 and extending to 445 pages, the volume is organized into 23 chapters and addresses, with notable breadth and technical seriousness, the interrelated questions of soil pollution, potentially toxic elements, risk assessment, phytoremediation, revegetation, and post-mining land rehabilitation.

At its most basic level, the book belongs to the fields of soil science, environmental management, and land reclamation. Yet it also speaks, implicitly and sometimes quite powerfully, to a wider ethical concern: how damaged land may be restored to conditions of ecological functionality, human usefulness, and renewed stewardship.

The central achievement of the book lies in its integrative character. Dr Mensah gathers material that is often dispersed across technical reports, journal articles, field studies, and specialist methods papers, and he presents it in a single, coherent framework.

The preface makes clear that the book aims to provide an in-depth analysis of scientific methodologies used to identify environmental risks associated with potentially toxic elements in mining sites and to examine revegetation as a strategy for ameliorating degraded and contaminated lands. In this sense, the work is not simply descriptive. It is organized around a practical thesis: that mine-degraded soils can be rigorously assessed and meaningfully restored through scientifically grounded and ecologically sensitive remediation strategies.

The structure of the volume reinforces this practical orientation. The early chapters focus on the foundations of the problem: the evolution of land reclamation practices, methods used in soil and human-health risk assessment, sequential extraction analyses, size fractionation, acid neutralization, geospatial analysis, and related scientific approaches.

These are followed by chapters on the impacts of mining on soil quality, topsoil management, and the accumulation of potentially toxic elements. From there, the book moves toward solutions: the role of plants in stabilizing and cleaning contaminated soils, the pursuit of mining-sector sustainability, rehabilitation and restoration of degraded lands, case studies in revegetation, the significance of post-reclamation monitoring, critical success factors, management of restored sites, and research gaps for future inquiry.

This progression from diagnosis to response gives the volume both internal coherence and pedagogical clarity. It reads as a book designed not merely to inform, but to guide action.

One of the great strengths of the book is its rootedness in the Ghanaian mining context. Rather than offering only an abstract or universalized discussion of soil pollution, Dr Mensah situates the problem in a concrete environmental and regulatory setting shaped by mining activity, land degradation, and state oversight. Ghana here becomes more than a case study.

It becomes a site through which the broader dilemmas of extraction, contamination, restoration, and sustainability are rendered visible in a particularly vivid form. This regional grounding enhances the value of the book, especially for readers working in African contexts where mining, ecological fragility, and questions of land restoration are deeply intertwined.

The book is also highly relevant for what may be called the everyday practitioner. By this one may mean the environmental officer at a mine site, the reclamation consultant, the regulator, the agricultural or extension worker, the restoration scientist, the NGO field coordinator, or the local project officer or manager tasked with responding to degraded land in practical settings. For such readers, the value of the book lies in its usability.

It offers an architecture of practice: how to identify damage, how to assess contamination risk, how to think through remediation pathways, how to approach revegetation, and how to monitor recovery after intervention. It does not reduce restoration to a cosmetic greening of damaged land. Rather, it insists that restoration must be tied to soil quality, ecological function, and long-term management. That makes the text especially useful for practitioners who must move between scientific evidence and field-level decision-making.

It is here that a small philosophical inflection becomes appropriate. The book may be read not only as a technical account of polluted soils, but also as a meditation, whether intended or not, on the meaning of repair. Soil, in this work, is not simply inert substrate. It appears as the material condition of life, productivity, habitation, and interdependence.

When mining degrades soil, what is damaged is not only chemistry or structure, but a wider ecology of relation linking land, water, plants, animals, and human communities. Remediation therefore emerges as more than a technical procedure. It becomes an ethical act of restoration, a disciplined effort to return damaged ground to a state in which life may again take hold.

From that perspective, Mensah’s attention to revegetation is especially significant. Revegetation is treated not as surface beautification, but as a living practice of ecological recovery, one that acknowledges the temporal and relational dimensions of environmental healing.

A balanced review, however, should also note the book’s limitations. Its strengths are overwhelmingly scientific, technical, and applied. Readers seeking a deeper engagement with the politics of extraction, the social experience of mining-affected communities, environmental justice, or the moral economy of land degradation may find that these concerns remain secondary.

The book’s interpretive center of gravity is environmental remediation rather than critical political ecology. That is not a flaw so much as a boundary of scope. Still, it is worth stating, because it clarifies what kind of contribution the work makes and what kind it does not.

Overall, Soil Pollution and Remediation is an impressive and valuable reference work. Its methodological breadth, regional grounding, and practical orientation make it especially important for environmental scientists and practitioners concerned with mine-land restoration.

At the same time, its deeper significance lies in the seriousness with which it approaches damaged land: not as an afterthought of extraction, but as something demanding knowledge, patience, and responsibility. For that reason, the book deserves to be read not only as a technical resource, but as a disciplined contribution to the broader question of how human beings might repair the ecological worlds they have injured.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.