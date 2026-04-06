AMA confirms trading will be banned on Kaneshie footbridge after rehabilitation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has confirmed that trading will not be permitted on the Kaneshie footbridge once the planned rehabilitation works are completed.
The Head of Public Affairs at the AMA, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, reiterated the Assembly’s plans to permanently remove traders from the bridge.
He highlighted that authorities have made alternative arrangements for the traders affected by the ban.
“I can assure you that when the bridge is completed, we will not allow traders on it as before. The mayor has personally engaged with the traders and supported their relocation. We have identified space for many of them in nearby markets, which will allow them to continue their businesses without compromising safety on the bridge,” he said.
Mr Ankrah added that the AMA will maintain a robust presence to ensure the no-trading regulation is enforced.
“Our men will be stationed there to prevent any form of illegal activities in the area, particularly trading on the bridge. This measure is to ensure the safety of pedestrians and uphold public order,” he added.
He spoke on Breakfast Daily on Channel One TV on April 6,
The Kaneshie footbridge was closed on April 2 for urgent rehabilitation after safety concerns were raised. The AMA expects the repairs to take several months, with the work ultimately improving both the structural integrity of the bridge and pedestrian safety.
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