AMA supports Tudu fire victims with GH₵106,000 relief package

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has distributed GH₵106,000 in cash support to victims of the recent fire outbreak at the Accra Central Police Barracks Trading Area in Tudu, providing immediate relief to affected traders and residents.

A total of 106 victims received GH₵1,000 each during a presentation ceremony held on Thursday at the AMA headquarters in Accra.

The support follows a visit by the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, to the fire scene, where he assessed the extent of the damage and interacted with victims who lost property and goods in the blaze.

Addressing beneficiaries before the presentation, the Mayor said the cash support was intended to help victims meet urgent needs as they recover from the disaster.

He acknowledged that the amount could not fully compensate for the losses suffered but expressed hope that it would provide some immediate relief.

The Mayor noted that his visit to the affected area was undertaken on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, the Greater Accra Regional Minister and the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, to convey the government's sympathy and assess the needs of those affected.

He assured victims that the government remained concerned about their situation and would consider additional support after receiving a comprehensive assessment report on the incident.

He appealed to beneficiaries and the general public to be honest throughout the support distribution process and avoid making false claims.

According to him, it would be unfair for individuals who did not suffer losses in the fire to benefit from assistance intended for genuine victims.

He stressed that integrity and transparency were particularly important during times of crisis when limited resources must reach those most in need.

The Mayor also encouraged affected persons who were unable to attend the engagement to work through their leaders so that their details could be captured and considered for future support.

During an earlier visit to the fire scene, the Mayor expressed concern over unsafe electrical connections and other hazardous conditions observed in the area.

He warned that such practices posed serious safety risks and could contribute to future fire outbreaks if not addressed.

The Mayor further noted that the Assembly had previously encouraged traders in similar locations to cooperate with efforts to reorganise and redevelop trading spaces in a more structured manner.

According to him, such measures are aimed at improving safety standards and reducing the risk of recurring disasters.

He said that addressing challenges in the city requires cooperation between authorities and the public.

"The country can only be fixed when citizens cooperate with authorities and conduct themselves responsibly, especially during difficult moments," he said.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the government and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly for the support.

While welcoming the intervention, they appealed for additional assistance to help them rebuild their businesses and support their families after the devastating fire.

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