Art offers hope and healing to young patients

The Academic Talent Development Programme (ATDP), in partnership with The Art Peeps, has donated a selection of art and craft materials to the Paediatric Unit of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) to support creative activities for children receiving treatment at the facility.

The donation, which included canvases, easels, paints and other art and craft materials, fulfils a commitment made during the International Schools Creative Arts Festival (ISCAF) Exhibition and Auction held in August 2026. Nataraj also supported the initiative by sponsoring additional school and arts supplies, contributing to the resources made available to the children.

The initiative is aimed at providing children on admission at the UGMC Paediatric Unit with opportunities to engage in creative and recreational activities during their stay at the hospital. Through painting, drawing and other forms of art, the organisers hope to create a more engaging and supportive environment for young patients.

Speaking about the initiative, the Executive Director of ATDP , Abel Ohene Acaquaye said the donation reflects the commitment of ATDP and The Art Peeps to using art as a tool for education, creativity, wellbeing and community impact. He also thank Unichem Ghana, Mojopay and Guinness word record artiste Ace Liam for supporting the initiative.

The materials donated will enable children at the unit to explore their creativity and participate in age-appropriate art and craft activities under the guidance of caregivers and relevant hospital personnel. The additional school and arts supplies sponsored by Nataraj further strengthen the resources available for these activities.

The initiative builds on the vision of ATDP and The Art Peeps to create platforms that discover, nurture and promote young creative talent, while making art accessible to children and communities beyond traditional exhibition spaces.

The organisers expressed appreciation to everyone who supported the August exhibition and auction, noting that the contributions of participants, partners and patrons helped transform the event's commitment into a meaningful community initiative. Special appreciation was also extended to Nataraj for its sponsorship of the additional school and arts supplies.

The donation is expected to provide an ongoing creative outlet for children at the UGMC Paediatric Unit and demonstrate the potential of art to contribute positively to children's experiences within healthcare environments.

As part of their continued commitment to promoting creativity and talent development, ATDP and The Art Peeps are also scheduled to host the Private and International Schools Creative Arts Festival in December 2026 in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. The festival is expected to provide another platform for young people to showcase their creative abilities, develop their talents and engage with the arts.

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