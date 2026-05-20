Asamoah Gyan unveiled as ambassador for national teams and colts football

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has been unveiled as ambassador for Ghana’s national teams and colts football by the Ghana Football Association at a ceremony in Accra.

The event, held at the Pelican Hotel on Wednesday night, celebrated the legacy of Ghana’s all-time leading scorer while marking the start of a new role focused on supporting the Black Stars and grassroots football development ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Gyan will lead fan engagement campaigns, promotional activities and corporate partnership initiatives aimed at strengthening support for Ghana’s national teams and Colts football.

GFA President Kurt Okraku praised the former striker’s contribution to Ghana football and described him as a symbol of resilience and patriotism.

“For nearly two decades, he carried the hopes, dreams, expectations and emotions of millions of Ghanaians on his shoulders,” Okraku said.

“To this day, Asamoah Gyan remains Ghana’s all-time leading scorer and Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup - a record that speaks not merely to greatness, but to consistency, longevity and unwavering commitment to country.”

The GFA boss also reflected on Gyan’s iconic moments at the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups.

“Yes, football can be cruel. And yes, history often remembers moments of heartbreak,” he said.

“But true leadership is not defined by moments of pain. It is defined by resilience. And if there is one thing Asamoah Gyan taught this nation, it is this: champions rise again.”

An emotional Gyan thanked the GFA for the appointment and pledged to continue serving Ghana football.

“I am truly honoured by this recognition,” Gyan said.

“Ghana football has given me everything, and I will continue to serve this country with passion and dedication.”

The former Sunderland AFC and Al Ain FC striker also appealed to corporate Ghana to invest in youth football.

“Grassroots football is the foundation of every successful football nation,” he noted.

“We must invest in young talents, create opportunities for them, and give them hope.”

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