Ashanti Regional Minister, Zoomlion launch sustained sanitation campaign in Ashanti

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has announced an intensified regional campaign to tackle flooding and poor sanitation, warning that environmental laws will strictly be enforced to safeguard lives and properties ahead of the anticipated heavy rains.

Launching a region-wide cleanup exercise on National Sanitation Day, Saturday, July 4, 2026, Dr. Amoakohene described the initiative as the beginning of a sustained sanitation programme involving the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Dredge Masters Limited and all the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the region.

The simultaneous exercise saw Zoomlion teams deployed to key locations, including Airport Roundabout, Krofrom, Kaase, Asokore Mampong, Atonsu, Breman UGC, Kronum-Aboahia, and other flood-prone communities. Drains and waterways were desilted to improve the flow of stormwater and reduce the risk of flooding.

He said the intervention had become necessary following recent flooding incidents that claimed lives and caused extensive damage to properties.

He noted that inspections across the region revealed drains heavily clogged with plastics, wood, silt and household waste, posing a significant threat as the rainy season intensifies.

He attributed much of the problem to indiscriminate waste disposal and urged residents to adopt responsible sanitation practices.

According to the Minister, the government cannot continue spending substantial public resources clearing drains that are repeatedly blocked through human negligence.

Dr. Amoakohene announced that sanitation enforcement would be strengthened through Environmental Health and Sanitation Inspecting Officers.

He added that residents who provide credible information leading to the arrest of individuals engaged in illegal dumping would continue to receive rewards under the region’s whistleblower programme.

He disclosed that several offenders have already been convicted and sentenced to custodial terms ranging from 14 to 30 days.

Supporting the initiative, the Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs. Doris Kwekwor Adjei, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to improving environmental sanitation through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

She said Zoomlion had deployed heavy equipment, operational vehicles and personnel across the region to support the exercise.

She also announced that the company would carry out fumigation in flood-affected communities to help prevent the outbreak of diseases associated with stagnant water and accumulated waste.

She expressed sympathy to victims of the recent floods and urged Ghanaians to make sanitation a daily responsibility.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, said the exercise forms part of the President’s directive designating the first Saturday of every month as National Sanitation Day.

He noted that the Assembly had been undertaking intensive desilting operations since March in preparation for the above-normal rainfall forecast for this year.

According to him, sanitation enforcement across the metropolis will be intensified from Monday, July 6, with inspection teams expected to visit homes and communities to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

He cautioned against attempts to politicise the exercise, stressing that the Assembly remains committed to enforcing the law fairly while protecting the lives and wellbeing of residents.

Dr. Amoakohene used the opportunity to call on traditional authorities, assembly members, community leaders and residents to actively support the campaign, emphasising that the government alone cannot achieve a clean environment without the cooperation of citizens.

He expressed confidence that sustained collaboration among public institutions, private-sector partners, and local communities would significantly reduce flooding and improve environmental sanitation across the region.

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