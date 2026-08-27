National | Politics

Asunafo North NDC denies MCE described Ahafo Region creation as ‘useless’

Source: Emmanuel Adu Gyamfi  
  27 August 2026 11:14am
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The Communication Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Asunafo North and the Office of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) have strongly refuted claims that Joseph Akparibo described the creation of the Ahafo Region as "useless."

In a press release issued by the NDC Asunafo North Communications Officer, Asante Stephen, on Wednesday in Goaso, the party clarified that the MCE's recent comments on a local radio station were deliberately distorted by opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicators following a press conference in Goaso.

According to the statement, Mr Akparibo was responding to a direct question regarding urban planning and administrative efficiency in the regional capital, Goaso.

The MCE raised constructive feedback regarding local governance structure, highlighting that key administrative directorates such as Education, Health, and Agriculture were scattered across different districts rather than consolidated into a single administrative enclave.

The NDC noted that Mr Akparibo argued a centralised, one-stop administrative hub would have enhanced the physical development, aesthetic appeal, and operational efficiency of Goaso, while eliminating daily logistical hurdles for citizens seeking public services.

Reaffirming the MCE’s dedication to public service, the statement emphasized that Mr Akparibo holds immense respect for traditional authorities, religious leaders, civil servants, and citizens whose efforts led to the creation of the Ahafo Region.

The Asunafo North NDC and the MCE's office urged the public and the media to disregard the misleading representations, describing them as calculated attempts to create division and court public disaffection.

The administration reiterated its commitment to driving real progress, administrative efficiency, and unity across Asunafo North and the broader Ahafo Region.

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