Asunafo North NDC denies MCE described Ahafo Region creation as ‘useless’

Audio By Carbonatix
The Communication Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Asunafo North and the Office of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) have strongly refuted claims that Joseph Akparibo described the creation of the Ahafo Region as "useless."
In a press release issued by the NDC Asunafo North Communications Officer, Asante Stephen, on Wednesday in Goaso, the party clarified that the MCE's recent comments on a local radio station were deliberately distorted by opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicators following a press conference in Goaso.
According to the statement, Mr Akparibo was responding to a direct question regarding urban planning and administrative efficiency in the regional capital, Goaso.
The MCE raised constructive feedback regarding local governance structure, highlighting that key administrative directorates such as Education, Health, and Agriculture were scattered across different districts rather than consolidated into a single administrative enclave.
The NDC noted that Mr Akparibo argued a centralised, one-stop administrative hub would have enhanced the physical development, aesthetic appeal, and operational efficiency of Goaso, while eliminating daily logistical hurdles for citizens seeking public services.
Reaffirming the MCE’s dedication to public service, the statement emphasized that Mr Akparibo holds immense respect for traditional authorities, religious leaders, civil servants, and citizens whose efforts led to the creation of the Ahafo Region.
The Asunafo North NDC and the MCE's office urged the public and the media to disregard the misleading representations, describing them as calculated attempts to create division and court public disaffection.
The administration reiterated its commitment to driving real progress, administrative efficiency, and unity across Asunafo North and the broader Ahafo Region.
Latest Stories
-
Fire destroys about 300 wooden structures at Asawase
14 seconds
-
NRSA calls for urgent action on road infrastructure deficiencies
15 minutes
-
Accra International Airport project funded without direct government financing – Mahama
15 minutes
-
NDC promised 24-hour economy but cannot deliver 1-hour economy — John Boadu
26 minutes
-
‘I can’t take any game for granted’ – Gideon Mensah says ahead of Bundesliga debut
27 minutes
-
A look at the ‘Okada’ architecture under the new road traffic regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519)
32 minutes
-
Wontumi’s GH¢30m EXIM Bank case heads to trial as plea bargain talks collapse
40 minutes
-
John Boadu is NPP’s ‘only guarantee’ for 2028 victory – Former Effia MP, Joseph Cudjoe
47 minutes
-
I will be fair and impartial in my duties – Ayariga assures Mamprugu Traditional Council
48 minutes
-
Ghana’s road infrastructure rating declines from D3 to D1 — GhIE
52 minutes
-
Assemblies should self-finance, Common Fund is for development – Ayariga
54 minutes
-
Ayariga calls for stronger engagement with mining regulators
55 minutes
-
Ayariga praises Afenyo-Markin for integrity and forthrightness in Parliament
56 minutes
-
I have no problem with National Cathedral, but its implementation was flawed – Ayariga
59 minutes
-
GMTF, Sweden Ghana Medical Centre sign MoU to improve access to cancer care
1 hour