At least 18 injured in Damascus as explosions disrupt Macron visit 

At least 18 people were injured on Tuesday after explosive devices detonated in the heart of the Syrian capital. The blasts occurred while French President Emmanuel Macron was conducting high-level meetings at the presidential palace with his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed al-Sharaa. The incident took place near the Four Seasons Hotel, which housed the French delegation. The explosions occurred approximately 125 metres from the hotel on a major thoroughfare.

Security response to coordinated blasts

Syrian state news agency SANA reported that security forces identified two explosive devices before they detonated. One device was concealed in a parked vehicle, while the second was hidden in a rubbish bin. The explosions occurred as specialised units attempted to defuse them. Authorities confirmed that four police officers were among the 18 wounded. No immediate deaths were reported.

President Macron remains safe during diplomatic mission.

French officials stated that President Macron was safely inside the presidential palace during the attack and did not hear the explosions. He continued his scheduled diplomatic engagements as planned. This visit marks the first time a major Western leader has travelled to Syria since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024. Before arriving at the palace, Macron held meetings with members of Syrian civil society.

In a statement posted to social media, the French president addressed the violence. "Nothing can smother the aspiration of Syrian women and men to live in a fully sovereign, safe, pluralistic, and united Syria," Macron wrote. "This morning I met Syria in all its diversity. I saw dignity, courage, and determination. My visit continues."

Investigations into ongoing security threats

The Syrian interior ministry has launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the attack. While no group has claimed immediate responsibility, the incident highlights the ongoing security challenges posed by various militant factions. The capital has experienced a rise in targeted violence, including a recent bombing at a cafe near the Justice Palace that left at least 10 people dead and 20 wounded.

Witnesses described a scene of chaos as the two devices detonated in close succession. One eyewitness told local media that they were standing in front of the Ministry of Tourism when the first bomb detonated. The witness recounted that as security forces searched for further threats, "a second explosion occurred approximately 20 metres from the site of the first blast." The witness added, "The first explosion caused material damage but no casualties. The second explosion, however, caused injuries to several members of the public security forces and the traffic police."

Reconstruction and transition in post-war Syria

The visit is a pivotal moment for Syria’s reintegration into the global community. President al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaeda commander, came to power following the collapse of the Assad regime and has vowed to unify a country fractured by 13 years of civil war and five decades of autocratic rule. Macron, who has played a central role in urging Western nations to drop sanctions against the country, arrived with an economic delegation to discuss reconstruction and investment.

While the new government has pledged to implement economic and political reforms, it faces significant obstacles. Syria remains in desperate need of hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild its ruined infrastructure and alleviate widespread poverty. Analysts suggest that the success of President al-Sharaa's administration hinges on balancing the requirements of international investors with the volatile internal security situation. Following the conclusion of his visit to Damascus, President Macron is scheduled to depart for Turkey to participate in a NATO summit.

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