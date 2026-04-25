AU must act on Xenophobic attacks against Ghanaians in South Africa – Ken Ashigbey

Convenor of the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey, Kenneth Ashigbey, has called on the African Union (AU) to urgently convene and condemn recent xenophobic attacks against Ghanaians in South Africa, describing the situation as deeply troubling for the continent.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, April 25, Mr Ashigbey expressed disappointment over the development, particularly given Ghana’s historical support for South Africa during the anti-apartheid struggle.

“It is really sad for Africa, and it continues in this day and age, and it is quite sad for a country that Ghana supported in many ways by paying money to take them out of apartheid, to now be applying this same thing on Ghanaians,” he said.

He added that “the President must be speaking with his South Africa counterpart and the AU should be convening to say this is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed that the South African government has expressed regret over the incidents and assured Ghana of ongoing investigations.

“South Africa has expressed regret and assured that it will investigate the xenophobic attack on a Ghanaian in the country and take steps to nip these condemnable acts in the bud,” he stated, following diplomatic engagements between both countries.

Mr Ablakwa further indicated that Ghana has strongly condemned the attacks and continues to engage South African authorities to ensure the safety of its citizens.

He noted that discussions with his South African counterpart have firmly communicated Ghana’s concerns, adding that the government expects swift action to prevent any recurrence and to protect the rights and dignity of foreign nationals.

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