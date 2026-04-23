Banker in court for allegedly stealing GH¢12m, blowing GH¢600K on online betting

A relationship manager at a private bank has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court over allegations of syphoning GH¢12 million from a client’s accounts, with investigators further claiming that a portion of the funds was channelled into online sports betting.

The accused, Christopher Arthur, who managed the accounts of a businessman at the bank’s Haatso branch, has been charged with stealing but pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned before His Honour Eyram Fumey.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, the court admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢12 million with four sureties, three of whom must be justified.

The prosecution did not oppose the bail application made by defence counsel, led by Samuel Laryea. The case has been adjourned to May 26, 2026, for a Case Management Conference, with the court directing prosecutors to file all disclosures ahead of the next hearing.

Alleged diversion of funds

According to facts presented by Chief Inspector Jonas Larwer, the complainant, a businessman, opened three accounts at the bank in 2023 for his company, C.T and C Limited. These accounts were placed under the management of the accused.

Trouble reportedly began in January 2026 when the complainant detected irregularities in the accounts and raised concerns with Arthur. Subsequent checks revealed that a total of GH¢12 million had allegedly been misappropriated.

Prosecutors say that when confronted on March 8, 2026, Arthur attempted to mislead the complainant by generating a forged internal bank statement to conceal the discrepancies. However, the document was later discovered to be falsified.

Sensing exposure, the accused is said to have admitted to the wrongdoing and made partial repayments. He reportedly refunded GH¢94,000 in cash, followed by an additional GH¢1,195,900 four days later.

The matter was formally reported to police at Baatsonaa on March 25, leading to Arthur’s arrest.

Betting and alleged accomplices

Investigations have since uncovered that part of the stolen funds, amounting to GH¢600,000, was spent on online betting platform SportyBet.

Police further allege that the fraudulent scheme dates back to April 2025 and involved accomplices, including individuals identified as Gyamfua Obaayaa and Abigail Thelma, both believed to be based in Kumasi.

Through accounts linked to these individuals, including UBA and Stanbic Bank accounts, sums totalling over GH¢846,000 were allegedly syphoned from the complainant’s funds.

Authorities have retrieved several assets believed to be proceeds of the crime, including a Toyota Corolla, a Hyundai Elantra, an Apple laptop, and GH¢481,800 in cash.

Investigators have also traced additional suspicious withdrawals amounting to GH¢7.5 million through accounts held at Access Bank and Zenith Bank under the name Adafia Caeser Shadrack.

Police say efforts are ongoing to secure court orders to access further banking records and to apprehend other suspects linked to the alleged scheme.

The case remains under active investigation.

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