Banking sector rebounds as assets hit GH¢465bn – BoG Report

Ghana’s banking sector is regaining momentum, with total industry assets climbing to GH¢465.4 billion as of February 2026, according to the Bank of Ghana (BoG)'s March Monetary Policy Report.

The figures point to a sector on firmer ground, reflecting stronger balance sheets and improved positioning within the domestic market.

Total assets grew by 21 per cent year-on-year. Although slower than last year’s pace, the growth signals a shift toward a more stable, sustainable expansion, driven largely by domestic asset accumulation and improving funding conditions.

A standout trend in the report is the increasing dominance of domestic assets. These now account for 93.8 per cent of total industry assets, up from 88 per cent a year earlier.

This highlights a stronger local focus by banks and reduced exposure to external shocks.

Investment activity played a central role in the sector’s growth. Total investments surged by 57.5 per cent to GH¢192.8 billion.

This was largely driven by a sharp increase in short-term instruments, which rose by 130.1 per cent, reflecting improved money market yields and more active liquidity management by banks.

Deposits continue to anchor the sector’s funding base. They rose by 18 per cent to GH¢338.5 billion, driven mainly by domestic inflows. This trend suggests growing public trust in the banking system as confidence steadily returns.

The sector’s capital position also strengthened significantly. Shareholders’ funds increased by 44.1 per cent to GH¢60.6 billion, supported by strong profitability and ongoing recapitalisation efforts.

Credit growth, however, slowed during the period. Analysts interpret this as a deliberate and cautious adjustment, with banks placing greater emphasis on asset quality and risk management amid a stabilising economic environment.

Overall, the data paint a picture of a banking sector that is not only expanding but doing so on stronger, more resilient fundamentals—placing it in a better position to support Ghana’s broader economic recovery.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.