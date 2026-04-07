Barcelona’s Flick to defend ’emotional’ teen Lamine Yamal against criticism

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said he would defend teenage star Lamine Yamal

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said he would defend teenage star Lamine Yamal against criticism for his occasional “emotional” outbursts, in advance of Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Atletico Madrid.

The 18-year-old winger did not celebrate Barca’s late winner in the 2-1 victory at Atletico in La Liga on Saturday that took the Catalans seven points clear at the top of the table.

Yamal was visibly irritated, with Spanish media reporting that a member of the Barcelona coaching staff admonished him from the sidelines for shooting when he could have passed.

The Spain international has also shown his anger at being substituted by Flick in the past, and the coach said he would back Yamal regardless.

“What we have to see is that Lamine is 18 years old and for me he’s an unbelievable player, you can see it when you watch the game again – what he’s doing is unbelievable,” Flick told reporters Tuesday.

“But he’s only 18, sometimes he’s angry when I substitute him. He had a situation where he dribbled past four or five players and then shot and missed.

“Sometimes, he’s frustrated he didn’t score this goal, and he’s like that, he’s emotional, and this is good. I will always support him.”

Flick admitted Yamal’s shows of disapproval on the sideline sometimes create headlines that are not ideal for the team.

“He’s a fantastic player, on the right [path], we will help him to develop,” the German coach said.

“Not everything that he’s doing is good, as it creates this noise around our team. I know everyone is looking to him because he’s a fantastic player, but we also have to see that he’s 18 years old.

“Everyone makes mistakes sometimes. I said to him, no problem, you can do it and I will always protect you. This is what I want for him, show everyone on the pitch how good he is, and he will be one of the best, maybe the best player in the future.”

Yamal shone last season as he helped Barca to the Champions League semifinals, as close as they have come to the trophy since winning it in 2015.

Flick said the quarterfinal tie against Diego Simeone’s Atletico would be tricky to navigate, starting at Camp Nou on Wednesday in the first leg.

“Atleti is a tough team, they have the right attitude, a lot of intensity, fast players, fantastic players on the pitch,” said Flick.

“On Saturday, they rested many players, but the quality was very high. They love to defend, they know how to defend in a deep block, it’s not so easy to score two goals at Atletico. It’s always tough.

“There will be a lot of emotions in this game because it’s two legs, we try to give our best to get a good result tomorrow.”

Marcus Rashford is in line to start on the left flank in place of the injured winger, Raphinha.

The England international, on loan from Manchester United, scored against Atletico on Saturday.

Flick said he still needed to improve on his defensive work rate, but acknowledged Rashford was doing well, although he has not said if he wants the club to execute the purchase option they have for the forward.

“[Pressing] is also a part of our game which is very important, not just with the ball [where] everyone knows he’s fantastic,” said Flick.

“[Dribbling] one-on-one, he’s doing really good, but to defend is also part of our game and part of football.

“But he’s doing good, he’s adapted a lot, and we need him … to help his teammate on the flank.”

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