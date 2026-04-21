Bawumia urges NPP communicators to stand firm amid ‘rising intimidation’ claims

Audio By Carbonatix
Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged party communicators to remain resolute and continue defending democratic values in the face of what he described as growing intimidation under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.
He made the remarks on Saturday, April 18, when party executives from the Bono Region visited his residence.
The delegation, comprising national, regional, and constituency officers, expressed appreciation for his support following the arrest and detention of a party member, Abubakar Yakubu, popularly known as Baba Amando.
Dr Bawumia criticised what he alleged to be the use of state security agencies to silence dissenting voices, warning that such actions threaten Ghana’s democratic reputation.
He stressed that freedom of expression must not be compromised for political expediency.
He encouraged party communicators to remain bold and factual in their engagements, insisting that intimidation would not weaken their resolve.
“The intimidation can never break us,” he stated, urging members to continue holding the government accountable.
National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, who led the delegation, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to standing firm in the face of challenges.
He also announced plans for a demonstration in Sunyani on Wednesday, April 22, under the theme “Yensuro Ahunahuna Demo”, to protest what the party describes as attacks on free speech and democratic principles.
Latest Stories
-
Chamber of Mines rejects ‘colonial relic’ claim, defends Ghana’s mining fiscal regime
2 minutes
-
NSA, Absa partner to roll out overdraft lifeline for National Service Personnel
4 minutes
-
Ghana finalizes strategic roadmap for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics
5 minutes
-
AltAir Logistics unveils most affordable and value-packed packages for World Cup 2026
13 minutes
-
Ahmed Ibrahim warns contractors against shoddy work on 24-Hour Economy market projects
17 minutes
-
Construction of 20-kilometre Adankwame-Ntensere road to be completed soon – Atwima Nwabiagya North MP
22 minutes
-
24-hour markets to transform Ghana’s economy, set for completion within two years – Ahmed Ibrahim
25 minutes
-
NDC inherited a dysfunctional local government sector – Ahmed Ibrahim
28 minutes
-
Some vendors in Ellembelle reject ¢0.20 coins for business transactions
30 minutes
-
Release of GH¢5m to MMDAs in 2025 is unprecedented – Local Gov’t Minister
33 minutes
-
Chiefs deserve better compensation for their role in development – Local Gov’t Minister
36 minutes
-
Rebel Wilson’s claims against actress are ‘malicious concoctions’, Australian court hears
36 minutes
-
Mahama warns against interference in public sector discipline
37 minutes
-
OSP lacks independent prosecutorial power – Deputy Attorney-General insists
41 minutes
-
Parliament Accounts Officer linked to over GH¢139k payroll irregularity
45 minutes