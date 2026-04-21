Bawumia urges NPP communicators to stand firm amid ‘rising intimidation’ claims

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged party communicators to remain resolute and continue defending democratic values in the face of what he described as growing intimidation under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

He made the remarks on Saturday, April 18, when party executives from the Bono Region visited his residence.

The delegation, comprising national, regional, and constituency officers, expressed appreciation for his support following the arrest and detention of a party member, Abubakar Yakubu, popularly known as Baba Amando.

Dr Bawumia criticised what he alleged to be the use of state security agencies to silence dissenting voices, warning that such actions threaten Ghana’s democratic reputation.

He stressed that freedom of expression must not be compromised for political expediency.

He encouraged party communicators to remain bold and factual in their engagements, insisting that intimidation would not weaken their resolve.

“The intimidation can never break us,” he stated, urging members to continue holding the government accountable.

National Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, who led the delegation, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to standing firm in the face of challenges.

He also announced plans for a demonstration in Sunyani on Wednesday, April 22, under the theme “Yensuro Ahunahuna Demo”, to protest what the party describes as attacks on free speech and democratic principles.

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