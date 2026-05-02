Beyond insults: The I.D.E.M playbook for political parties in the age of the ‘social media minister’

How Dr Frank Amoakohene’s youth strategy in Ashanti offers lessons for all parties in 2026BYLINE:

Full disclosure: I have a personal connection to this story. I was born and bred in the Ashanti Region. I was familiar with Dr Frank Amoakohene from a distance before he became a minister, succeeding my late brother, Hon Raymond Tandoh, as NDC Ashanti Regional Secretary. I observed him take on a tough role in a region with deep political loyalty to the NPP. My brother Raymond Tandoh valued youth, grassroots efforts, and sincere communication. I gave him many lessons in strategic communications.

Frank has always been intelligent and dedicated, but I was surprised to see him add new tactics to his toolkit: TikTok Lives explaining policy in Twi, Facebook videos directly engaging critics, walking the Ashanti Fashion Show runway in kente, and launching the Ashanti Festival, which blends governance, youth culture, and the arts. This isn’t typical politics; it’s a clear example of modern political communication, offering valuable lessons for all Ghanaian political parties approaching 2028.

1. The New Political Currency: Preference Over Authority. For many years, political leadership relied on power-distance conventions, podiums, and formal protocols. In NPP’s stronghold of Ashanti, Dr Frank’s approach reverses that model, applying principles I teach on identity, which I call I.D.E.M:

I — Identify: His brand is centred on one word: Accessible. Not distant or unapproachable, but accessible.

A — Audit: He has reduced formal barriers while maintaining cultural fluency and digital presence.

E — Express: He communicates where young people already are on TikTok, X, and Facebook Live, turning policy into conversation. His recent fashion show post earned over 483,000 likes and national media attention.

M — Manage: Each post and event builds what we call emotional equity — trust earned in small, consistent moments.

The result? An NDC appointee is generating organic, youth-led conversations in the heart of a region that has historically voted differently. That’s not just social media. That’s a shift in how political trust is built.

2. The Communication Lesson: Why Overlooking New Platforms Misses the Point. Some political commentators have called Dr. Frank a “social media minister” due to his visibility, while others have told him to “focus on work, not dancing.” From a communication strategy standpoint, this framing presents a strategic risk. According to the Brand Backlash Principle, dismissing new engagement methods can make younger audiences see it as disinterest or out-of-touch leadership. Comments like “He’s unserious,” “My platforms and voice aren’t respected,” “Governance isn’t TikTok,” or “Stop the dancing” illustrate this issue.

By 2026, young voters aren’t demanding that parties avoid social media; they want them to engage with meaningful content on it. Ignoring a platform can inadvertently validate its use by critics, portraying parties as disconnected from how 18–35-year-olds communicate. The Ashanti Region, like every other, is evolving, with strongholds that depend on presence and value, not just tradition.

3. The Professional Alternative: A Strategy for Every Party. A political party's primary aim isn't to diminish a rival’s influence but to forge a stronger bond with citizens. Criticism doesn't neutralize a viral brand; offering superior value does. I recommend leaders across sectors adopt the I.D.E.M. response plan: First, identify your core trait in one word. For Dr Frank, it's "Accessible" that works well. What about NPP? NDCs? Are they "Competent," "Innovative," "Rooted," or “Future-Focused”? Every party needs to define a unique promise to young people and consistently embody it. Success isn't about words from others but about staying true to your own.

D — Develop Your Own Signature Asset: Dr Frank created the Ashanti Festival, the media-owned platform he controls. Every serious party needs its own. This doesn’t mean copying events. It means creating spaces for ideas. Think: Ashanti Tech & Jobs Fair led by young MPs. National Youth Policy Hackathons at KNUST. Digital Skills Clinics in every regional capital. Build platforms where your solutions trend, not just your complaints.

E — Express Where Attention Lives: If a party has better plans for youth unemployment or the creative arts, those plans cannot live only in manifestos and press conferences. They need 60-second explainers on Reels. They need X Spaces with shadow ministers. They need campus forums, not just radio interviews. In 2026, attention is on the first election. If you’re not on the feed, you’re not in the conversation.

M — Manage the Long Game: Influence without impact is just content. All public officials should ensure that every viral moment delivers visible value. Runway walks should align with funding for the creative industry; TikTok Lives should end with updates on community projects. "Don’t fake Dubai; your trotro journey is your brand equity.” Leaders: "Don’t fake engagement; your follow-through is your political equity.”

4. A Note to All Sides: The 2026 Mandate. To Dr Frank: My brother Raymond taught me that youth trust is a sacred loan. He would be proud of your energy and would remind you: M = Manage. Turn every view into value for Ashanti, moving from affinity to legacy. To NPP: Your base in Ashanti is historic and strong, but now is the time to modernise that engagement. The youth supporting Dr Frank today will support any leader who shows respect and offers solutions.

To NDC: Examine Dr Frank’s model to enable more young appointees to innovate and speak authentically. To All Parties: This is not NDC versus NPP; it’s Broadcast Politics versus Broadband Politics. Dr Frank Amoakohene shows that a Regional Minister can serve as a Chief Influencing Officer, by passing traditional media and creating their own media platform. The crucial question shifts from “How do we respond to him?" to “How do we respond to the people?" In 2028, Trust will outperform Tradition, delivered through 15-second mobile videos across Ghana. The landscape has shifted; strategy, service, and storytelling are now vital. This is the foundation of my upcoming book, Brand Yourself: The I.D.E.M Method for Winning Trust in a Noisy World.

Ike Tandoh, PhD, APR.

“Everybody’s Doctor” | Political Brand Communication & Personal Branding Expert | Author, Brand Yourself.

Contact: Iketandy@gmail.com/0501278530

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.