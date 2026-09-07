Transport

Boeing predicts Africa aircraft fleet will more than double by 2045

Source: Reuters  
  7 September 2026 2:07am
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Africa's commercial aircraft fleet will more than double by 2045, U.S. planemaker Boeing forecast on Thursday, as a young ​and increasingly urban population drives demand for travel within the continent ‌and to the Middle East.

The following are further points from its annual Commercial Market Outlook.

  • Africa's fleet will grow to 1,625 aircraft in 2045 from 755 in 2025, requiring ​1,165 airplane deliveries over the next two decades.
  • Single-aisle aircraft, used mainly ​on domestic and regional routes, will account for 870 of ⁠the forecast deliveries, or about three-quarters of the total.
  • Boeing expects deliveries of ​240 wide-body jets, which are typically used on longer international routes, and 15 ​cargo planes.
  • Passenger traffic within Africa is expected to grow 6.5% annually through 2045.
  • Africa-Middle East traffic would expand 7.1% a year, the fastest rate among the region's major travel markets.
  • Traffic ​between Africa and Europe is projected to grow 3.4% annually.
  • The region's cargo ​fleet is expected to rise to 150 freighters from 60, supported by growth in ‌logistics, e-commerce ⁠and exports.
  • Carriers including Ethiopian Airlines, EgyptAir and Kenya Airways, whose fleets mainly consist of Boeing and Airbus jets for long-haul routes, dominate the African market.
  • Boeing's Managing Director Commercial Marketing Africa and Middle East Shahab Matin said Africa's ​market was "entering a ​period of sustained ⁠growth driven by improving connectivity, expanding intraregional travel and deeper economic ties".
  • Africa's dominant carriers typically use Embraer, ATR, and De Havilland aircraft on regional routes.
  • But Matin said Boeing could ​also ⁠provide appropriate carriers.
  • Boeing also estimated that Africa's aviation services market, including maintenance, repair, overhaul, modifications and digital services, would be worth $140 billion over the 2026-2045 period.
  • Meeting the expansion will require 75,000 additional aviation workers, including 22,000 pilots, 25,000 technicians, and 28,000 cabin crew, Boeing said.
  • The forecast is a long-term market outlook ​rather than an order projection.

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