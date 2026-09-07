Boeing predicts Africa aircraft fleet will more than double by 2045

Africa's commercial aircraft fleet will more than double by 2045, U.S. planemaker Boeing forecast on Thursday, as a young ​and increasingly urban population drives demand for travel within the continent ‌and to the Middle East.

The following are further points from its annual Commercial Market Outlook.

Africa's fleet will grow to 1,625 aircraft in 2045 from 755 in 2025, requiring ​1,165 airplane deliveries over the next two decades.

Single-aisle aircraft, used mainly ​on domestic and regional routes, will account for 870 of ⁠the forecast deliveries, or about three-quarters of the total.

Boeing expects deliveries of ​240 wide-body jets, which are typically used on longer international routes, and 15 ​cargo planes.

Passenger traffic within Africa is expected to grow 6.5% annually through 2045.

Africa-Middle East traffic would expand 7.1% a year, the fastest rate among the region's major travel markets.

Traffic ​between Africa and Europe is projected to grow 3.4% annually.

The region's cargo ​fleet is expected to rise to 150 freighters from 60, supported by growth in ‌logistics, e-commerce ⁠and exports.

Carriers including Ethiopian Airlines, EgyptAir and Kenya Airways, whose fleets mainly consist of Boeing and Airbus jets for long-haul routes, dominate the African market.

Boeing's Managing Director Commercial Marketing Africa and Middle East Shahab Matin said Africa's ​market was "entering a ​period of sustained ⁠growth driven by improving connectivity, expanding intraregional travel and deeper economic ties".

Africa's dominant carriers typically use Embraer, ATR, and De Havilland aircraft on regional routes.

But Matin said Boeing could ​also ⁠provide appropriate carriers.

Boeing also estimated that Africa's aviation services market, including maintenance, repair, overhaul, modifications and digital services, would be worth $140 billion over the 2026-2045 period.

Meeting the expansion will require 75,000 additional aviation workers, including 22,000 pilots, 25,000 technicians, and 28,000 cabin crew, Boeing said.

The forecast is a long-term market outlook ​rather than an order projection.

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