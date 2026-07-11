BoG Governor urges traders to keep cedi notes clean as part of national clean-up drive

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, has appealed to traders and market operators to adopt proper cash-handling practices and maintain cleaner trading environments to preserve the quality of Ghana's currency and protect public health.

He said the careless handling of banknotes, coupled with poor sanitation in markets, contributes to the rapid deterioration of currency and increases the cost of replacing damaged notes, placing an avoidable financial burden on the economy.

Dr Asiama made the appeal on Friday, July 10, when the Central Bank joined the nationwide National Clean-Up Exercise organised by the government in the aftermath of the devastating floods that recently affected parts of the country.

The two-day exercise, declared by President John Dramani Mahama, forms part of efforts to improve sanitation, clear drains and reduce the risk of future flooding and disease outbreaks.

Addressing participants during the clean-up exercise, the Governor said the Bank of Ghana's involvement was not only to support environmental sanitation but also to promote responsible handling of banknotes, particularly in markets where cash transactions remain widespread.

"We are looking at this from another perspective, which is the condition of the banknotes, particularly the cedi notes used in our markets. We want those notes to remain clean because research has shown that banknotes can harbour bacteria. As people exchange cash, those bacteria can be transmitted from one person to another," Dr Asiama said.

He explained that improving sanitation in marketplaces would not only create healthier trading environments but also help prolong the lifespan of banknotes, reducing the frequency with which worn and contaminated currency must be withdrawn and replaced.

Dr Asiama disclosed that the Bank of Ghana was collaborating with market authorities to improve cleanliness in major commercial centres across the country.

"And for us at the Central Bank, just as I was saying when we went to Agbogbloshie, we want the market environment, especially, to be clean. We have spoken with officials; we work with them to make sure that the refuse and those other buildups are cleaned constantly," he said.

The Governor urged traders to avoid practices that contribute to the deterioration of banknotes, including exposing currency to dirt, moisture and other contaminants.

He encouraged market operators to make environmental cleanliness a permanent feature of their daily business activities rather than limiting sanitation efforts to organised clean-up campaigns.

The Bank of Ghana has over the years intensified public education on proper currency handling, cautioning against practices such as stapling, writing on, folding excessively or storing banknotes in conditions that accelerate wear and tear.

According to the Central Bank, preserving the quality of banknotes reduces the significant costs associated with printing replacement currency while ensuring that notes remain hygienic and fit for circulation.

Dr Asiama reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to supporting initiatives that promote cleaner markets, responsible cash-handling practices and public education, describing them as essential measures for safeguarding both the integrity of Ghana's currency and the health of the public.

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