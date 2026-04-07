Bolt Ghana awards GH¢50,000 to women entrepreneurs through “She Moves to Win” campaign

Eight women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have received financial support totalling GHS 50,000 following the conclusion of Bolt Ghana’s “She Moves to Win” campaign, held in partnership with Duafe Organisation to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

The initiative, designed to celebrate and empower women entrepreneurs, brought together representatives from Bolt Ghana, the Duafe Organisation, and female business owners to share experiences and underscore the importance of supporting women-led SMEs in Ghana.

Anastasia Fynn, founder of Tasia Trends, emerged as the grand prize winner, receiving GHS 10,000 to scale her business.

Second and third-place winners were awarded GHS 7,500 each, while five other recipients received GHS 5,000 apiece. In addition to cash awards, all winners received ride discounts from Bolt to support their business operations, aligning with the 2026 IWD theme, “Give to Gain.”

Baaba Hammond, Country Manager Ghana, Bolt for Business, highlighted the impact of the initiative:

“At Bolt, we are focused on creating opportunities that extend beyond moments. She Moves to Win 2.0 is about supporting women entrepreneurs with the resources and access they need to keep building and growing their businesses.”

Grand prize winner Anastasia Fynn expressed gratitude, saying, “This support means a lot for my business. It gives me the chance to expand and also learn from others within the Duafe community. I am grateful for the opportunity and what it represents.”

Bolt Ghana and Duafe Organisation remain committed to mentoring the winners and exploring future opportunities to strengthen women-led enterprises in the country.

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