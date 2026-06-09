Bond market: Turnover rebounds strongly by 240% to GH¢1.62bn

The secondary market turnover rebounded strongly, rising 240.60% week-on-week to GH¢1.62 billion.

Trading activity was led by the 2027-2030 maturities, which accounted for 57.67% of total turnover at a weighted-average yield of 12.09%.

The 2031-2034 segment followed with 41.94% of turnover at an average yield of 13.43%.

Similarly, the 2035-2038 maturities saw minimal activity, contributing just 0.39% of trades at an average yield of 13.04%.

Databank Research expects the moderate pickup in secondary bond yields to sustain investor interest in the near term, as improved return levels enhance market appeal.

However, demand is likely to remain concentrated in the 2027-2030 maturities, which continue to offer the most attractive balance between yield and liquidity.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.