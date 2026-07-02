Bosome Freho District Assembly empowers persons with disabilities with start-up kits to reduce street begging

The Bosome Freho District Assembly in the Ashanti Region has presented start-up kits to 39 persons with disabilities (PWDs) to improve their livelihoods and help reduce street begging in the district.

The items were distributed through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development with funding from the Persons with Disabilities Common Fund. Beneficiaries received equipment including fufu pounding machines, refrigerators, deep freezers, cocoa spraying machines and wheelchairs to support their businesses and daily lives.

Presenting the items at a brief ceremony, the District Chief Executive, Charles Appiah Kubi, assured beneficiaries that the government remains committed to improving the welfare of persons with disabilities.

He said the increase in the allocation to the Persons with Disabilities Common Fund demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting vulnerable groups and creating economic opportunities for them.

“Disability can affect anyone at any stage of life. Society must therefore eliminate stigma and discrimination against persons with disabilities and support them to live dignified and productive lives instead of resorting to street begging,” he said.

Mr. Appiah Kubi urged beneficiaries to make good use of the equipment and cautioned them against selling the items, stressing that they were meant to help them establish sustainable livelihoods.

“This is the second time since I assumed office that we have distributed livelihood support items to persons with disabilities in the district. We remain committed to continuing this initiative every year. Today, 39 beneficiaries have received various items,” he added.

The Bosome Freho District Director of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, Frank Konadu Asare, said the increase in the PWD Common Fund allocation from three percent to five percent has enabled the department to support more beneficiaries annually.

“When the allocation was three percent, we could support only about 20 persons with disabilities each year. With the increase to five percent, we are now able to reach nearly 40 beneficiaries annually. We commend the government for this intervention,” he said.

Mr. Asare also encouraged other persons with disabilities in the district to join the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, noting that membership would enable them to access government support programmes and other opportunities.

The District Disability Fund Coordinator, Lawyer Michael Adjei, said the Assembly’s support goes beyond providing start-up kits.

According to him, the Assembly also assists some persons with disabilities by paying medical expenses, educational fees and other essential costs to improve their quality of life.

“We have prioritised the welfare of persons with disabilities in the district and will continue to do everything within our capacity to improve their living conditions and discourage street begging,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the government and the District Assembly for the support.

They pledged not to sell the items but to use them for their intended purposes to establish businesses and improve their livelihoods.

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