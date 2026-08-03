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BOSTenergies donates GH₵1m to Ghana Medical Trust Fund for critical healthcare support

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  3 August 2026 1:51pm
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BOSTenergies has donated GH₵1 million to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) to support life-saving medical treatment for Ghanaians suffering from chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

The donation is aimed at assisting patients who require specialised healthcare services, including chemotherapy, dialysis, heart surgery and brain surgery, but face financial challenges in accessing treatment.

Presenting the cheque, Managing Director of BOSTenergies, Afetsi Awoonor, described the contribution as an investment in lives, families and the future of the country.

He encouraged other corporate institutions to support the Trust Fund’s efforts to ensure that financial constraints do not prevent people from receiving essential medical care.

Receiving the donation, Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, said the contribution would provide hope to patients and families who have exhausted available resources in their search for treatment.

She noted that every contribution towards the Trust Fund’s work represents an opportunity to save lives and expand access to specialised healthcare for vulnerable Ghanaians.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund expressed appreciation to BOSTenergies for the support and called on more organisations to join efforts aimed at making quality specialised healthcare accessible to people across the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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