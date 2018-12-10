Front pages: Monday, December 10, 2018

Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Ghana has everything it takes to do without an IMF program – IMF boss
- Taxify partners Vivo Energy to give drivers cheap prices at the pumps
- Move into 2019 with zeal – Nana Otuo Acheampong urges banks
- GCB gives bonuses, rewards to customers
- Continue to provide leadership - Otumfuo urges Gold Fields
- Stanbic Bank wins Financial Deal of the Year
- Companies fail because of failure of leadership – Jim Baiden
- CIMAF awards loyal clients to mark 2nd anniversary
- Japan urges G-20 to settle global trade woes multilaterally
- IMANI turns to parliament; raises red flags over UNI-PASS contract
- Taxing online business is a challenge but we’ll find a way- Ofori-Atta
- Alhassan Andani is best CEO
- Bank of Baroda closes down; CAL Bank to take over?
- Shareholders of Cal Bank approve transfer of GH¢ 50m to help meet capital requirement
- ‘Dumsor’: Bui Power Plant to the rescue?