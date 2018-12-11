TIN registration picking up; ‘Over 2m registered’ - GRA

TIN registration picking up; ‘Over 2m registered’ - GRA
Source: GNA
Date: 11-12-2018 Time: 04:12:07:am

Over two million people have already obtained their Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TIN), the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) announced on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner, Communications and Public Affairs of the GRA, Mr Kwesi Bobie-Ansah, who disclosed this said more people were registering to obtain the TIN because it had become a requirement for certain business transactions.

The TIN is a unique identification number issued to taxpayers for official transactions, and the GRA has said it wants to use this strategy to widen the tax net for domestic revenue generation.

“The information we are receiving is very positive. Many people are registering to obtain the TIN and this is a good sign…we needed to start from somewhere in other to succeed in this operation and we are gradually making progress,” he said.

He explained that in accordance with the Revenue Administration Act (RAA), a person shall show the TIN in any claim, declaration, notice, return, statement or other document used for the purpose of a tax law.

The RAA, he stated, provides a list of institutions to which the TIN applies, including the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Controller and Accountant General’s Department and the Lands Commission, among others.

He urged the public to register for the TIN and to be able to transact businesses.

On April 1, the GRA, gave a hint that a person without the TIN, an 11-digit unique number given to identify taxpayers and enable the GRA to credit them whenever they pay their taxes, cannot open a bank account, file a case in court, acquire a passport or obtain a driver’s licence.

The person will also be unable to register a vehicle, clear goods in commercial quantities from the ports or register any title to land or any document affecting land.

Other services for which the TIN is needed include registration of company at the Registrar General’s Department or any District Assembly office; receiving any payment from the Controller and Accountant General or a District Assembly in respect of a contract for the supply of any goods or provisions of any services.

Checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at four banks in the Central Business District, Accra, showed that some customers presented their TIN while others who do not have were advised to obtain one.

A banker, who pleaded anonymity, said although staff had been educated on the TIN, the bank had planned to use the rest of the year to educate clients and would fully enforce it next year.

A number of people the GNA spoke to at the Passport office said they were asked to provide TIN number before being served.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Man charged for allegedly shooting, paralysing wife
GII calls for 'resurrection' of double salaries, other cold corruption cases
Local Accra restaurant, N8TIVE, turns 1 in style
Tree planters plant themselves at Commission over unpaid arrears

Latest Stories

Ghana has everything it takes to do without an IMF program – IMF boss
Boots for Charity: Two GIS pupils donate to lower division side Phoenix FC
Guardians of Gray Masters Foundation to renovate 'deplorable' Bekwai Infirmary
Former Trump adviser Flynn to be sentenced for lying to FBI
NDC presidential primaries hit with injunction
Nigeria's first gold refinery plans to triple capacity in five years
Messi presented with record fifth European Golden Shoe award
You’ve become a slave to weed – Dada Hafco tells Yaa Pono 

MOST POPULAR
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Retraction and apology to GMA General Secretary, Dep. Information minister
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
From Adidome to Harvard: A young man's rise from obscurity to the world’s best universities
Video: Popular musician stuck inside married woman during sex

LIFESTYLE
Video: 'The trip,' timely relationship tips for the holidays and more
ODD NEWS
“World’s prettiest man” has to show ID to prove he’s male
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon runs out of some Echo speakers the week before Christmas
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Mahama in Abuja for ICT confab on Africa's electoral systems