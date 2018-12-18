CIMAF awards loyal clients to mark 2nd anniversary

Nana Kwadwo Gyasi receiving his award

Ciments de l’Afrique (CIMAF Ghana Limited), manufacturers of high-quality cement in Ghana, has awarded loyal distributors and customers to mark its second anniversary.

Some of the customers who received awards include distributors like Nana Kwadwo Gyasi, K. Ofori enterprise and many others across the country.

The event held at Movenpick hotel in Accra on Saturday, December 15, is to enable management of the company to interact and appreciate them for being loyal to them.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea raised concerns about the importation of cheap and substandard cement into the country.

He said it was self-defeating that people would buy cheap imported cement whilst the country can boast of local manufacturers who produce high-quality cement.

"Some years back, there was only one cement manufacturing company in Ghana; a situation that made the product scarce at some point. Thankfully, the introduction of brands like CIMAF has provided customers with choice and quality products," he said.

Mrs Akosua Ofori, manager of K. Ofori enterprise receiving an award

The Works and Housing Minister revealed that, government will still partner with the likes of CIMAF to continue to provide infrastructure like roads, schools and houses for Ghanaians.



"Apart from the state, numerous businesses and individuals keep building houses. This places you (CIMAF) at an advantageous position to do more business in the coming years," he added.

For his part, Area Director for CIMAF, Naciri Mohammed expressed profound gratitude to government, the construction and economic sectors and the people of Ghana for embracing and accepting their products with strong conviction that they will provide nothing but the best.



“CIMAF appreciates your support in our few years of operations in Ghana. With our passion for construction, coupled with our quest to balance economic growth and environmental protection, we will continue to take the strictest international environmental as well as quality standards, to produce the best for the continent,” he said.



Appreciating the support of the CIMAF brand, Naciri Mohammed said Africa deserves the best adding that Africa must be built for generations unborn.

See more photos from the event below: