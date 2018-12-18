Stanbic Bank wins Financial Deal of the Year

Stanbic Bank has been awarded the Financial Deal of the Year Award, at the fourth Ghana Mining Industry Awards (GMIA) for a corporate facility to Gold Fields Ghana Limited.

The deal supported Gold Fields Ghana Limited in implementing their strategy of consistently increasing production through exploration, local content empowerment, expansions and acquisitions.

Speaking on the award, Head of Mining and Metals at Stanbic Bank, Juliet Sheiddy Akamboe said the bank’s expertise in the mining industry across Africa puts them in the best position to offer tailored made financial solutions to mining companies.

“We are committed to the mining industry and will continue to leverage on our skills in corporate finance, advisory, risk management and knowledge of the financial markets. We have specialist mining teams across Africa consisting of Geologists, Mining Engineers and Relationship Managers who deliver tailor made solutions for our clients” she noted.

Commenting on what the award meant for the bank, Ms. Akamboe said the award reinforces the bank’s position as a top bank in Ghana and the continent.

“Being the first bank to win this award further reinforces our position as a top bank in Ghana and the continent with a deep specialization in natural resources. Africa is our home and we are committed to drive her growth. Ghana is a key market for the Standard Bank Group and we will continue to lead discussions on financing mining projects”, she said.

The mining awardsis an annual event organized by the Ghana Chamber of Mines (GCM) to recognize excellence and the tremendous contribution mining companies, individuals, the media and other institutions were playing in the development of the mining industry in Ghana.