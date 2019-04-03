Bawumia leads Economic Management Team in historic town hall meeting today

Share

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia will on Wednesday lead the 9-member Economic Management Team in a historic town hall meeting.

According to the government, this meeting is part of its measures to update the nation on gains made and what is next.

This would be the first time this team is trying to have such interaction with the public on everything about the economy.

The Team can be described as the highest economic decision-making body of this administration.

Most economic decisions are approved by this team before it goes to cabinet for approval.

For many, the currency challenges with the cedi are expected to dominate discussions.

Members of the Economic Management Team

The 9-Member team is chaired by the Vice President Dr Mahamdu Bawumia. Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo, Energy Minister John Peter Amewu, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Trade Minister John Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Economic Planning Minister Professor Gyan Baffour and Dr Anthony Akoto Osei.

Members of the Economic Management Team are drawn from institutions rather than a personality driven. So if tomorrow there is a reshuffle, and the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta is moved to a different Ministry, then the new Minister of Finance would take his place on the team.

Expectations

Addressing a press briefing last week, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said Dr Bawumia's address will focus on updating the nation on "the economic gains that have been made so far, the current status and the next steps as well.”

Speaking to JoyBusiness ahead of this meeting, Spokesperson and Economic Advisor to the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako dispelled suggestions that the meeting is just a populace approach in convincing the public that government’s economic team is working.

He said the Town Hall Meeting will be a question-and-answer session that elicits the concerns of Ghanaians on key economic issues.

The town hall meetings are designed to bring government closer to the people and shall, therefore, see state actors such as Ministers of State, MMDCEs and head of agencies give an account to the people who will also have an opportunity to ask questions and make contributions towards the governance of our country