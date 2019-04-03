Bawumia leads Economic Management Team in historic town hall meeting today

Bawumia leads Economic Management Team in historic town hall meeting today
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 03-04-2019 Time: 07:04:43:am
Share

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia will on Wednesday lead the 9-member Economic Management Team in a historic town hall meeting.

According to the government, this meeting is part of its measures to update the nation on gains made and what is next.

This would be the first time this team is trying to have such interaction with the public on everything about the economy.

The Team can be described as the highest economic decision-making body of this administration.

Most economic decisions are approved by this team before it goes to cabinet for approval.

For many, the currency challenges with the cedi are expected to dominate discussions.

Members of the Economic Management Team

The 9-Member team is chaired by the Vice President Dr Mahamdu Bawumia.  Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo, Energy Minister  John  Peter Amewu, Finance Minister  Ken Ofori-Atta, Trade Minister  John Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Economic Planning  Minister  Professor Gyan Baffour and Dr Anthony Akoto Osei.

Members of the Economic Management Team are drawn from institutions rather than a personality driven. So if tomorrow there is a reshuffle, and the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta is moved to a different Ministry, then the new Minister of Finance would take his place on the team.

Expectations 

Addressing a press briefing last week, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said Dr Bawumia's address will focus on updating the nation on "the economic gains that have been made so far, the current status and the next steps as well.”

Speaking to JoyBusiness ahead of this meeting, Spokesperson and Economic Advisor to the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako dispelled suggestions that the meeting is just a populace approach in convincing the public that government’s economic team is working.   

He said the Town Hall Meeting will be a question-and-answer session that elicits the concerns of Ghanaians on key economic issues.

The town hall meetings are designed to bring government closer to the people and shall, therefore, see state actors such as Ministers of State, MMDCEs and head of agencies give an account to the people who will also have an opportunity to ask questions and make contributions towards the governance of our country


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
PDS suspends load shedding
CID Boss, 19 others promoted by Akufo-Addo
Celebrating a science hero: Prof. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah
Malta visa waiver for only diplomatic passports holders – Foreign Affairs Ministry


Mega discount online store Ghana expands its products range & introduce new retail shopping experience
Latest Stories

Salah ends drought as Liverpool go top
GIPC assures of speedy streamlining of Ghana's business regulations
Avicii's first posthumous track to drop next week
Police drops Nelly sex assault inquiry
Video: Stop reading meanings into my ‘Toto’ song – Edem
Video: I feel underrated – Edem after 10 years of doing music
Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
Video: I’m not impressed with state of my pocket – Edem talks about cedi depreciation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Winners at 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards
Photos: Shatta Wale shatters 2019 3Music Awards, bags 8 awards
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda

LIFESTYLE
10 myths about sex that many adults still believe
ODD NEWS
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Students allegedly scammed Apple out of nearly $1m in iPhone replacements
OBITUARY
Madam Diana Darkua Dodoo
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP