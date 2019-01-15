Passion Air suspends operations to Takoradi 

Passion Air suspends operations to Takoradi 
Source: Ghana | Shiela Tamakloe | JoyBusiness
Date: 15-01-2019 Time: 09:01:39:am
Share

Passion Air has announced it is suspending flight operations to Takoradi until further notice.

According to sources, this development has come about due to low passenger numbers on the route.

A statement from Passion Air explains that the Takoradi route is essentially a corporate route hence the airline will need to restructure its approach in order to allow it to make gains on the Takoradi route.

However, sources say the airline will resume scheduled flights to Takoradi after the restructuring.

In December, the company made an inaugural flight to Takoradi as it readies to commence scheduled flights to the region.

The new route was expected to bring to three the total destinations frequented by the airline since it commenced operations in August 2018.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
GBA Prez denies raping former law student in US
Ghanaian arrested for alleged murder in the U.S.
#10yearchallenge: See epic throwback photos of Ghanaian celebs
Auction of Menzgold properties suspended

Latest Stories

Video: If you have sex tape of me and Adebayor prove it for $100k – Yvonne Okoro
Police officer, 2 others busted for robbery
Nairobi hotel attacked by suspected militants
A year of God’s promotion: GETHIM marks 16th anniversary
Auction of Menzgold properties suspended
Days of public finance disarray are over – Akufo-Addo
I am going to deal with structural racism within the WUDC – President
GFA Normalisation Committee outdoors ad-hoc committees

MOST POPULAR
Warrant issued for Menzgold CEO's arrest
Exclusive video: NAM1's mansion and luxury cars at Trasacco
Story of Jane who took ¢24k loan to invest in Menzgold
Confirmed: NAM1 nabbed in Dubai more than one month ago
Gov’t cancels ¢362m Jospong contract after JoyNews investigation

LIFESTYLE
Sit less and move more to reduce risk of early death, study says
ODD NEWS
Naked couple caught having sex on rooftop
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Instagram's most-liked post is now just an egg, sorry Kylie Jenner
OBITUARY
Ambassador Benjamin Godzi Godwyll
ELECTIONS
Time to unite for Ayawaso West Wuogon victory – Dep NYA boss