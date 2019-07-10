Gold Fields commissions ¢145m reconstructed 33km Tarkwa-Damang road

Gold Fields commissions ¢145m reconstructed 33km Tarkwa-Damang road
Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim
Date: 10-07-2019 Time: 06:07:03:am
Share

Gold Fields Ghana has officially commissioned the reconstructed 33-km Tarkwa-Damang road in the Western Region of the country. 

The asphalt road, which costs over ¢145-million and has a life span of over 20 years, links Tarkwa and Damang, two communities that host Gold Fields’ mines.

The road also serves several communities in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Prestea Huni-Valley municipalities. It is the largest-ever public infrastructure project funded by the global Gold Fields Group. 

A baseline study conducted by Gold Fields in 2017 found that communities along the corridor, such as Abosso, Bompieso, Amoanda, Huni-Valley, Kyekyewere, Nyamebekyere, Damang and others will be positively impacted by the reconstructed road. 

The road is expected to ease transportation of people, goods and services as well as boost economic activities in the area. Other anticipated socio-economic impacts include improved road safety, availability of pedestrian facilities such as bus stops, as well as a reduction in dust pollution. 

Ghanaian contractors, who employed the vast majority of their workforce from the local communities, undertook the construction of the road. The Ghana Highway Authority will manage and maintain the road. 

“This road will have a significant and measurable impact on the lives of the people in our host communities. Apart from enhancing employment and income generation, this road cuts travel times by more than half and reduces the safety risks of travelling on a bad road,” said Alfred Baku, Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields in West Africa. 


Infrastructure remains a key investment area for Gold Fields in addition to investments in education, health, agriculture as well as water and sanitation.

The company is set to begin the reconstruction of the Tarkwa & Abosso (T&A) park, as well as undertake a comprehensive upgrade of the Apinto Government Hospital, both located in Tarkwa.

When completed, the stadium will seat 10,400 people, compared with the current seating capacity of 400.

The hospital will have a new medical hub with a fully equipped accident and emergency centre, a renal and dialysis centre as well as an operating theatre. Gold Fields is investing close to ¢100-million in the two projects. 

“We believe in sharing the value we create from our operations with our stakeholders, and members of our host communities are critical stakeholders for us,” Mr Baku added. 

The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, which funds most of the community investment and infrastructure projects and programmes by the company, has invested over ¢465-million in host communities since its launch in 2004. 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Group petitions Akufo-Addo to remove Speaker of Parliament
Ghana Institute of Architects threatens to sue gov’t over lack of board
Gold Fields commissions ¢145m reconstructed 33km Tarkwa-Damang road
From the newsstands: Wednesday, July 10, 2019


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

‘Ghana is groping in the dark’ – Sammy Bartels laments Black Stars future
Nicki Minaj pulls out of Saudi Arabia festival after backlash
From the newsstands: Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Gold Fields commissions ¢145m reconstructed 33km Tarkwa-Damang road
Ghana Institute of Architects threatens to sue gov’t over lack of board
Group petitions Akufo-Addo to remove Speaker of Parliament
'Cherish your citizenship' - Akufo-Addo speaks against non-Ghanaians getting Ghana card
Qatar Airways considers passenger flights to Ghana

MOST POPULAR
Woman dies on her way to engagement ceremony
Video: Soldier allegedly locked up for campaigning against new chamber
NSMQ2019: Gey Hey reduce two NSMQ giants to dust
GCB Bank staff commits suicide
Presec suffocates two NSMQ giants

LIFESTYLE
Only the best nurses would be exported – Health Ministry
ODD NEWS
Emirati businessman wants to tow icebergs from Antarctica to the Arabian Gulf
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Ghana loses out on 2019 Telecoms Maturity Index
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
'We're part of the problem; we make EC's work difficult' - Kufuor