Businesses urged to respond, deal with issues of sexual harassment
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | Sarah Djosu
Date: 16-07-2019 Time: 01:07:49:pm
Companies that foster the culture of silence with regard to sexual harassment have been advised to desist from such acts.

Human Resource specialist, Senyo Adjabeng, says the victims in these companies are often the ones in positions of low power and voice, especially in relation to the perpetrator and organisations are sometimes structured in ways to discourage
reporting.

Speaking on JoyBusiness’ Masterclass Show on Wednesday, Senyo Adjabeng urged organisations to respond and deal with issues of sexual harassment courageously instead of scapegoating, wrongly placing blame or covering up the incidents.

