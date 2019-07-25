Melcom@30: Over 60 customers win prizes from third draw

Share

Over 150 customers have won amazing prizes including home appliances, mobile phones, motorbikes and the ultimate prize, and the ultimate prize the Renault Kwid.

“I just couldn’t believe it when I was called and informed that I had won a car, I was so surprised and happy,” Pearl Nyakoa Mingle one of the 12 winners of the Renault Kwid, the ultimate prize for the Melcom scratch and win promo told Joy Business.

Speaking to the media after the third draw, Director of Communications at Melcom Ghana, Godwin Avernorgbor, explained that the move does not only form part of its corporate social responsibility but also a way to show appreciation to its loyal customers.

“This promotion is to say thank you to Ghanaians for their support. It’s not easy doing business in a market place like this, where there is so much competition.

“So for Melcom to have survived and grown to this height from one year to thirty years and still growing, it’s because Ghanaians have supported and they must give back to society,” he said.



Director of Communications at Melcom Ghana, Godwin Avernorgbor

To enter the draw, customers must make a purchase of ¢100 or more from any Melcom outlet. This will entitle them to a special scratch card with a secret pin, which then will be texted to the shortcode 1788. This will enter them into the draw to win.

Prizes up for grab include 30 brand new Renault Kwid Authentique 5 seater, 30 Bajaj x 125 motorcycles, 30 Nasco AC Split, 30Lenovo Laptops, Akai Chest freezers.

The rest are 30 gift vouchers worth ¢1000, 30 Akai LED, 32 Satellites, Bruhm-BRS-081FMDS, Samsung Mobile Galaxy Smart Phones and 30 Akai Microwave oven.

For the third draw, 69 winners we selected from the various zones under the Melcom Ghana group including Greater Accra, Volta Region, Western and the Ashanti Region.

Eight out of the 69 won Renault Kwid Authentique five-seater whiles the rest won appliances including microwave ovens, Nasco Air Conditioners, Akai Chest Freezers, Samsung Phones and Lenovo laptops.

The promo which began July 1 runs through to August 31. Winners of the Renault Kwid will be awarded at a special ceremony in September whereas winners of other prizes can walk into any outlet of Melcom to reclaim their prizes.

The promotion is under the patronage of National Lottery Authority (NLA) and all workers of Melcom and NLA are exempted from this promotion to ensure fairness.

