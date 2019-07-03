FBN Bank Ghana marks Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability week

FBN Bank Ghana marks Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability week
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
Date: 03-07-2019 Time: 04:07:32:pm
FBN Bank Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited is set to mark its Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CR&S) week in July 2019.

The FBNBank CR&S Week is being commemorated in Ghana, Nigeria and in other countries where First Bank of Nigeria Limited has footprints in The Gambia, Guinea, Senegal, Serra Leone, DR Congo and the United Kingdom.

The 2019 edition is themed “Ripples of Kindness, Putting You First.”

The FBNBank CR&S week is driven to amplify the Bank’s culture of “Employee Giving & Volunteering Programme” with a focus on reinforcing the values of the Bank’s SPARK (Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness) initiative through a wide range of strategically designed activities.

SPARK is a values-based initiative designed to raise consciousness that promote kindness to one another.

Amongst the activities to be carried out in the course of the week is the Nice Comments Day; a day set aside to foster words of encouragement, support and kindness to people around you, regardless of ones’ familiarity or close ties.

 

About FBNBank Ghana Limited


FBNBank Ghana Limited (FBNBank), a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has 21 footprints in Ghana with over 400 staff and offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses. FBNBank is part of the trade hub that has grown economies for over 125 years across Africa, Europe and China.


