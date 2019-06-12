Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire set $2,600 as cocoa floor price

Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire set $2,600 as cocoa floor price
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 12-06-2019 Time: 01:06:57:pm
Share
Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire producce more than 65 per cent of the world’s cocoa beans

Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire have struck a deal with stakeholders in the cocoa value chain to peg the minimum price for a tonne of cocoa at $2600 for the 2020/2021 crop season.

The two countries, which supply more than 65 per cent of the world’s cocoa beans, earlier made the proposal on Tuesday.  

A technical committee is expected to meet on July 3, 2019 in Cote D’Ivoire on the road map for full implementation of the deal.

Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire had resolved not to sell their cocoa on the international market if they fail to obtain the proposed price for the produce.

Earlier Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia underscored the government’s commitment to improving the living standards of cocoa farmers by ensuring they receive greater benefits for their toil.

Dr Bawumia urged stakeholders in the cocoa value chain, including Trade Houses, Cocoa Processors and Chocolate Manufacturers, to join the governments of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire to address the high-income disparity between farmers and the end users of cocoa products.

The two countries are co-operating to tackle common challenges in the production and marketing of cocoa, and to create a conducive platform for effective engagement with traders, processors, manufacturers, and retailers on all relevant issues of mutual interest, including farmers’ income.
 



Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
 Hotline Documentary: ¢81m road projects turn ¢395m after completion
Second Nigerian suspect in Takoradi girls kidnap remanded
NDC urges calm among supporters following Chairman’s arrest
Photos: Victoria Lebene, Eugene Osafo Nkansah tie the knot

Latest Stories

Accra International Book Festival appoints Asia, West Africa Coordinators
Isaac Dogboe: Father ready to hand boxer over to legendary trainer Freddie Roach
Public protector confirms Ramaphosa is implicated in Bosasa probe
She wants women to have good sex. So she started a website...
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region
Calls grow for police to dedicate resources to find missing girls
Second Nigerian suspect in Takoradi girls kidnap remanded
Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire set $2,600 as cocoa floor price

MOST POPULAR
Update: Uber driver arrested over two kidnapped Canadians
Kidnapped Canadian girls rescued
Video: NDC Chairman Ofosu Ampofo released
Terrorist attack likely in Ghana - UK gov’t advises citizens in security alert  
Arrest warrant issued for Ofosu Ampofo

LIFESTYLE
She wants women to have good sex. So she started a website...
ODD NEWS
Mum seeks mercy for dad who killed five children
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook will pay you to let it track what you do on your phone
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region