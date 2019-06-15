Frimps Oil denies 'cheating' customers

Frimps Oil denies 'cheating' customers
Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim
Date: 15-06-2019 Time: 01:06:04:pm
Share

Frimps Oil Company Limited has denied reports that customers at some of its filling stations are being shortchanged. 

According to the company, it values its customers to cheat them in any way because of their trust in the quality and affordability of their products and services.

This follows inspections carried out by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) which has exposed 10 fuel filling stations engaged in under-delivering.

They cited Shell, Motorway Extension; Total, McCarthyHill; GOIL Mile 11; Frimps Oil, Tetegu junction; GOIL, Galilea; Frimps Oil, Spintex Road; Glory Oil, Spintex Road; Allied Oil, Sakaman; Shell, Amanfrom West and Goodness Energy, Kasoa.

A statement issued by the Authority said in addition, that two companies Galaxy Oil, Spintex Road and Agapet, Spintex Road had broken the GSA seal without permission.

It said in summary, out of 65 stations visited, 55 delivered right quantities whilst 10 under-delivered, while two companies had broken the GSA seal without permission.

Explaining their side of the story, Frimps Oil said the GSA “were at our station at Tetegu on March 18 and our station passed the inspection and verification tests carried out on that day. The Tetegu service station has not been 'cheating' our customers as they so put it.” 

It added that “Frimps Oil as a corporate entity will never make a deliberate attempt to 'cheat' our customers. The issue at hand where the GSA locked some of our pumps (not all) happened on May 2, and since then, it has already been corrected. The GSA had already visited 60 of our filling stations and just two of them had some technical issues with their pumps.” 

The company said they have technicians that are always travelling within their stations to ensure that all of their pumps are working correctly.

“This is because, since pumps are machines, sometimes they can either oversell or undersell. As such, we have corrected the issues raised by the GSA at the Tetegu and Spintex service stations,” it stated.


It has assured customers that it “will never seek to act dishonestly by willfully cheating its customers in order to gain an unfair advantage.”


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
GNPC Foundation secures scholarship for students in rural communities
Copa America: Martinez cracker helps Colombia past Argentina
Hearts v Kotoko tactics: How Phobians can beat marginally superior Porcupines

Latest Stories

Hearts v Kotoko tactics: How Phobians can beat marginally superior Porcupines
Copa America: Martinez cracker helps Colombia past Argentina
GNPC Foundation secures scholarship for students in rural communities
Ukraine win Under-20 World Cup with final win over South Korea
2019 AFCON: Sadio Mane suspended for Senegal's opening match
'I wish team well in Egypt' – Majeed Waris backs Ghana despite omission
Some big artistes used to kneel down for misbehaving – Hammer
Canadian girls' rescue: No ransom negotiations occurred - Baako backs gov't

MOST POPULAR
Canadian girls kidnap: Education Ministry PRO in trouble over Facebook post
Nigerians behind kidnapping of 2 Canadian girls
Kidnapped Canadian girls rescued
 Hotline Documentary: ¢81m road projects turn ¢395m after completion
Video: NDC Chairman Ofosu Ampofo released

LIFESTYLE
Gov't to send 375 nurses to work in Barbados
ODD NEWS
94-year-old World War II veteran gets high school diploma
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
2 KNUST female students convert old playing device into diagnostic equipment
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region