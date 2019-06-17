Trust influenced ¢150k investment in pastor’s company- Aggrieved customer

Trust influenced ¢150k investment in pastor’s company- Aggrieved customer
Source: Ghana |Myjoyonline.com | Akyena Brantuo | benjamin.brantuo@myjoyonline.com
Date: 17-06-2019 Time: 10:06:15:am
Share
Kelvin Kwesi Kobiri is the Head Pastor for Zoe Outreach Embassy Ministries

Customers who stormed a church, Zoe Embassy, to demand locked-up investment have said their trust for the leader of the church made them invest in his company without due diligence.

According to Mustapha Alor and Thompson Agyeman, they neither sought professional advice nor checked the registration status of  EL Real Estates and Tikowre Capital with the regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, because their trust in the head pastor was sufficient.

They added that even when other Microfinance institutions were going through crises, Pastor Kelvin Kobiri, owner of the companies and head pastor of Zoe Outreach Ministries was able to honour his companies’ financial obligations to them by paying ¢90,000 of the invested capital,¢150,000.  

They, therefore, had no reason to doubt the pastor when he promised to pay them the rest later. That, however, failed.

The trust has now waned, they said on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Monday.

The customers, who have promised to lodge an official complaint with the police Monday morning, failed on Sunday to use force to retrieve their locked up capital.

During church service at the Zoe Outreached Embassy on Sunday, some customers butted into the tongues-speaking congregation and startled solemn worshippers with their shouts, insults and threats.

The chaos took several minutes to quell. The disappointed customers have promised to use every legal means to redeem their investments.


The current wave of panic follows a series of actions by the Bank of Ghana to clean the microfinance sector.

The Bank of Ghana has revoked the licences of 386 insolvent microfinance and microcredit companies.

This includes 192 microfinance companies which had their licenses revoked with another 155 insolvent companies that have ceased operations.

The Central Bank in a press release also revoked the licences of 29 insolvent microcredit companies.

The BoG explained that regarding the microfinance companies, it took the action pursuant to section 123 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

This action requires the Central Bank to revoke the licence of a bank or Specialised Deposit-taking Institution (SDI) where the Bank of Ghana determines that the institution is insolvent or is likely to become insolvent within the next 60 days.

Consequently, the Bank of Ghana appointed Eric Nipah as Receiver for the specified institutions in line with section 123 (2) of Act 930. 

Recounting the sequence of events Mustapha Alor said they invested in EL Real Estates and Tikowre Capital on 24th April 2018. They did so with sales personnel of the company in Tarkwa, who were junior pastors of the Zoe Outreach Ministries. 

The maturation date for the investments was three months but others were for a year.

According to him, the company paid them quarterly dividends twice but could not meet its third obligation.  

The Chief Executive of the company, Kelvin Kwasi Kobiri explained this was due to the crises in the financial sector. 

The Securities and Exchange Commission had given his outfit 60 days to fold up.

All promises to pay customers have consistently failed.

The challenge now is that neither the Chief Executive nor his sales representatives can be located, the investor regretted.

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Mob attacks Nigerian, accuses him of attempted kidnapping
NSMQ2019: The 3 schools that scored zero in Problem of the Day
Egypt's ousted president Morsi dies in court
Video: I dated late Santo for 6 years - ‘Efiewura’ star reveals

Latest Stories

Father's Day: Celebs gush over their daddies
Emirates introduces eco-friendly paper straws
Tamale NPP boys lock up National Sports Authority office
DOVVSU has no single vehicle - Ashanti regional coordinator decries
Will a girls' school break NSMQ's 26year jinx?
Mob attacks Nigerian, accuses him of attempted kidnapping
Egypt's ousted president Morsi dies in court
Upper Manya Kro rural bank records 20% growth

MOST POPULAR
Canadian girls kidnap: Education Ministry PRO in trouble over Facebook post
Nigerians behind kidnapping of 2 Canadian girls
Kidnapped Canadian girls rescued
Video: NDC Chairman Ofosu Ampofo released
 Hotline Documentary: ¢81m road projects turn ¢395m after completion

LIFESTYLE
World Bank urges Ghana to deal with stunting in children
ODD NEWS
Man sees 'Avengers: Endgame' 114 times, aims for 200
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei delays launch of foldable Mate X, blames Samsung not Trump
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region