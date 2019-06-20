Vodafone shows new level with “Bossu”

Vodafone shows new level with “Bossu”
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 20-06-2019 Time: 06:06:29:am
Share

Mobile telecommunication network, Vodafone Ghana, has introduced Vodafone Bossu, a new offer which is already empowering its customers to remain connected to their friends and families without worrying about the cost.

The product relies on the concept that customers deserve more out of their day and weekends.

The offer, which has exciting daily and weekend bundles, gives customers matchless data and voice minutes at unbelievable prices. For just Ghc2, customers get to enjoy 100 minutes for calls across networks and 100MB data by subscribing to ‘Bossu Daily’. ‘Bossu Data’ offers 3.5GB at 10Ghc and 10GB at 40Ghc for heavy data users. “Bossu Weekend” offers customers, 5GB of data and 300 minutes for calls across networks at just Ghc5.

Commenting on the new product, Pushpinder Gujral, Director for Consumer Business at Vodafone Ghana said:

“Convenience and the right packages matter if our customers are to enjoy their lives on a consistent basis. We undertook to study our customers’ behaviour and trends and decided that the "Vodafone Bossu" offer was timely and a stroke of inspiration. We are giving our customers more data and call minutes to connect to the things that matter to them the most. Now go on and be the Bossu that you truly are.’’

The offer, which was launched over a week ago, is already causing a stir within the telecommunications industry. To enjoy the product, customers are required to simply dial *5588# to sign on to the package.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Ofosu-Ampofo is being investigated for kidnapping of Indian - NDC
Cuba Gooding Jr. rants about groping allegations
COCOBOD opens light crop season June 21; price unchanged at GH¢7,600 per tonne
The suicide survivor who was arrested at work

Latest Stories

Court orders police to file Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale trial documents
Ola faces early exit as Edinaman puts up heated NSMQ performance
'Sakawa' boys hack banks, telcos
Nigeria condemns attack on its embassy in London
The suicide survivor who was arrested at work
Take charge of your heart health – Cardiologist
Paul Kagame to speak at 5th African Entrepreneurship Forum
Patoranking explains why he allows nudity in videos

MOST POPULAR
The Nigerian kidnapper who recruits, trains Ghanaians
Canadian girls kidnap: Education Ministry PRO in trouble over Facebook post
Martin Amidu's charges against Ayariga suffer in court
Ghana, Jamaica waive visa for citizens
Video: Customers storm Zoe Outreach Embassy to demand locked-up investment

LIFESTYLE
The suicide survivor who was arrested at work
ODD NEWS
Man ordered to compensate ex-wife for 27 years of house chores
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Companies without data protection certificates risk losing license
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region