Vodafone shows new level with “Bossu”

Mobile telecommunication network, Vodafone Ghana, has introduced Vodafone Bossu, a new offer which is already empowering its customers to remain connected to their friends and families without worrying about the cost.

The product relies on the concept that customers deserve more out of their day and weekends.

The offer, which has exciting daily and weekend bundles, gives customers matchless data and voice minutes at unbelievable prices. For just Ghc2, customers get to enjoy 100 minutes for calls across networks and 100MB data by subscribing to ‘Bossu Daily’. ‘Bossu Data’ offers 3.5GB at 10Ghc and 10GB at 40Ghc for heavy data users. “Bossu Weekend” offers customers, 5GB of data and 300 minutes for calls across networks at just Ghc5.

Commenting on the new product, Pushpinder Gujral, Director for Consumer Business at Vodafone Ghana said:

“Convenience and the right packages matter if our customers are to enjoy their lives on a consistent basis. We undertook to study our customers’ behaviour and trends and decided that the "Vodafone Bossu" offer was timely and a stroke of inspiration. We are giving our customers more data and call minutes to connect to the things that matter to them the most. Now go on and be the Bossu that you truly are.’’

The offer, which was launched over a week ago, is already causing a stir within the telecommunications industry. To enjoy the product, customers are required to simply dial *5588# to sign on to the package.