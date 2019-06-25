Gov't to deploy 55 mini-grids to communities next year

Gov't to deploy 55 mini-grids to communities next year
Source: Ghana | Ebenezer Sabutey | JoyBusiness
Date: 25-06-2019 Time: 06:06:15:pm
Share
Deputy Minister of Energy Dr Mohammed Amin Adam 

Government has begun engagement to secure a $230 million funding for the deployment of the mini-grid renewable energy system for some 55 highland communities in the country.

This is part of measures by the government to reach universal access to electricity by 2020.

Deputy Minister of Energy, Dr Mohamed Amin Adam disclosed to journalists at the ongoing mini grid action learning summit in Accra.

As at the end of 2018, National Electricity Access reached 84.32% with 93% Urban and 71% rural coverage.

It is in view of this that mini-grids and standalone renewable solutions have been developed to complement national grid extension and intensification.

Dr Amin Adam said Ghana is making strides to move from the 85 per cent access to electricity to 100 per cent through the use of renewable sources.

He said, "We have constructed and operationalized five mini grid facilities in parts of the country. Apart from that, we have also developed some 26 microgrid systems which have been commissioned by the Minister of Energy in the Damongo, Northern region area. From next year we will also deploy some 55 new mini-grids in certain parts of the remote areas to be funded with a 230 million dollars facility".

Senior Energy Specialist at the World Bank, David Vilar Ferrenbach noted that the World Bank is giving the government some technical support to develop its energy mix.


The summit is being co-hosted by the government of Ghana and the World Bank.
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
BoG to announce new capital requirement for MoMo operators
NSMQ2019: 1pt difference as OWASS dumps KASS, OKESS in Kumasi derby
God not against medication- Doctor decries poor attitude to health
Photos: Dag Heward-Mills visits Archbishop of Canterbury

Latest Stories

AFCON 2019: Cameroon too strong for Guinea-Bissau
Gov't to deploy 55 mini-grids to communities next year
Former Dep minister's son found dead in Manhattan 
NSMQ2019: 1pt difference as OWASS dumps KASS, OKESS in Kumasi derby
You don't need an air freshener if you have this
Photos: Dag Heward-Mills visits Archbishop of Canterbury
BoG to announce new capital requirement for MoMo operators
God not against medication- Doctor decries poor attitude to health

MOST POPULAR
Missing SHS student found dead, family suspects murder
4 Gov’t officials in road crash; 3 in critical condition
Anas exposes ‘pastor’ allegedly forcing orphan to eat own poop
NSMQ2019: These 3 schools turned ‘Problem of the Day’ to 'Play of the Day’
Rap battle: Medikal vs Strongman, who won?

LIFESTYLE
You don't need an air freshener if you have this
ODD NEWS
Aggressive seagulls keep couple hostage in their own home for six days
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
How to post to multiple social networks
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region