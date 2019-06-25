Gov't to deploy 55 mini-grids to communities next year

Share

Deputy Minister of Energy Dr Mohammed Amin Adam

Government has begun engagement to secure a $230 million funding for the deployment of the mini-grid renewable energy system for some 55 highland communities in the country.

This is part of measures by the government to reach universal access to electricity by 2020.

Deputy Minister of Energy, Dr Mohamed Amin Adam disclosed to journalists at the ongoing mini grid action learning summit in Accra.

As at the end of 2018, National Electricity Access reached 84.32% with 93% Urban and 71% rural coverage.

It is in view of this that mini-grids and standalone renewable solutions have been developed to complement national grid extension and intensification.

Dr Amin Adam said Ghana is making strides to move from the 85 per cent access to electricity to 100 per cent through the use of renewable sources.

He said, "We have constructed and operationalized five mini grid facilities in parts of the country. Apart from that, we have also developed some 26 microgrid systems which have been commissioned by the Minister of Energy in the Damongo, Northern region area. From next year we will also deploy some 55 new mini-grids in certain parts of the remote areas to be funded with a 230 million dollars facility".

Senior Energy Specialist at the World Bank, David Vilar Ferrenbach noted that the World Bank is giving the government some technical support to develop its energy mix.

The summit is being co-hosted by the government of Ghana and the World Bank.

