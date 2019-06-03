Lucy Quist appointed Managing Director at Morgan Stanley

Share

International Business Leader, Lucy Quist, has been appointed as a Managing Director and Head of Change Leadership at Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley is an American multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered at New York City.

Lucy, the author of The Bold New Normal, was recently the Vice President of the FIFA GFA Normalisation Committee.

Breaking barriers and changing narratives is Lucy’s forte: in 2014, she made headlines as the first Ghanaian woman to be appointed CEO of a multinational telecoms business.

As CEO of Airtel Ghana (now AirtelTigo), she repositioned the company into the fastest growing telecom business and industry leader in data and digital services.

Prior to that, she held senior leadership roles with Millicom and Vodafone both in Ghana and a number of African countries.

Lucy has extensive experience outside the African continent. She began her illustrious career with Ford Motor Company, spending a decade with the company in many roles. She also worked as a Change Manager for the Royal Bank of Scotland, playing a key role in the ABN/AMBRO merger.

The Chartered electrical and electronic engineer, with a first class degree from the University of East London and an MBA from INSEAD, has a reputation for transforming businesses for growth even in the most challenging situations.

The multiple award-winning leader recently launched her book, The Bold New Normal, to engineer a change in mindset, to inspire and empower young Africans to change Africa’s narrative and to collectively create a continent where everyone prospers.