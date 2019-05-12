ECOWAS Brown Card: Member states prepare for May 29 commemoration

ECOWAS Brown Card: Member states prepare for May 29 commemoration
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 12-05-2019 Time: 11:05:40:pm
Patrick K. Agyekum is CEO and General Secretary of the Ghana Bureau of the Ecowas Brown Card Insurance Scheme

The Executive Committee of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme has declared 29th of May of every year as “ECOWAS Brown Card Day” to be celebrated in each Member State.  

The ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme Protocol was signed on May 29, 1982, in Cotonou, Benin by ECOWAS Heads of State. 

The Ghana National Bureau is scheduled to celebrate the “ECOWAS Brown Card Day” on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Trinity Hall, M-Plaza Hotel, Roman Ridge, Accra, under the theme: “The ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme:  A Catalyst for Trade Facilitation and Regional Integration”.

Commenting on the upcoming Ecowas Brown Card Day, the CEO and General Secretary of the Ghana Bureau of the Ecowas Brown Card Insurance Scheme, Patrick K. Agyekum, said that various addresses shall be presented by major stakeholders of the Scheme including the Commissioner of Insurance. 

The special Guest Speaker is the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration. He added that the Secretary General of the Council of Bureaux of ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme in Togo, Mr Winfred Dodzih will also grace the occasion, as well as CEOs of member insurance companies of the Brown Cards Scheme. The Chairman of the event shall be Mr Emmanuel Baba Mahama, a seasoned Insurer, Accountant and Corporate Governance Expert.

Mr Patrick Agyekum added that the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme was established by Protocol A/P1/5/82 in Cotonou to aid free movement of persons and goods and services across national boundaries of ECOWAS member states. It serves as a common insurance cover against Third Party liabilities that visiting motorists may incur while they drive across various national boundaries of ECOWAS.

“The main objective of the Scheme is to guarantee to the victims of road accidents prompt and fair compensation for deaths, injuries and property damage caused by visiting motorists from ECOWAS Member States”, Mr Agyekum said.



