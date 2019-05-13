GEPA formulates new export development strategy to improve export volumes

GEPA formulates new export development strategy to improve export volumes
Source: Ghana | Charles Ayitey | JoyBusiness
Date: 13-05-2019 Time: 09:05:54:am
Share

In a quest to increase export trade values, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has held a workshop to adopt a national export development strategy.

This is expected to enhance Ghana’s effective participation within the multinational trading system so as to also increase revenues from non-traditional export.

Speaking at the 2nd National Export Development Strategy Formulation workshop in Ada, CEO of GEPA, Afua Asabea Asare, explained that the purpose for this new strategy is to, among other things, complement government’s industrialization agenda.

“Government’s commitment to expanding and transforming Ghana’s export economy is also clear. It is for this reason that the trade minister requested for the review of the National Export Strategy, which had expired, to include Government’s industrialization agenda,” she noted.

With this new strategy, GEPA has set “an ambitious export revenue target that must reflect what Ghanaians yearn for in order to make the Ghanaian economy truly export-led.”

Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanteng, listed some areas the strategy will cover. These include export finance, technology and innovation, exchange rate, value addition, product quality and packaging, selection of competitive products to be developed and promoted, market access, capacity building, export trade facilities, international standards and regulations as well as export value chain development.

According to Mr Kyeremanteng, “the strategy will prescribe measures which will enable Ghana leverage on and take advantage of the Free Trade Agreements such as the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) with USA and the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the European Union (EU) which ensures Ghana’s export products enter into these markets duty free and quota free as well.”

Records from the Bank of Ghana show that Ghana’s total export increased from $10.61 billion dollars in 2016 to $14.86 billion dollars in 2018. The country imported $11.36 billion, $12.65 billion and $13.09 billion worth of goods and services from its trading partners in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively.


Ghana’s 2018 trade data, however, shows that the country recorded a trade surplus of $1.78 billion in 2018. This translated into 2.7 per cent of the country’s GDP for 2018.
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
‘Ghanaians feel insecure’ – Mahama wants gov't action
VGMA brawl: There is silver lining in the fracas – Francis Doku

Latest Stories

VGMA brawl: There is silver lining in the fracas – Francis Doku
‘Ghanaians feel insecure’ – Mahama wants gov't action
Gov't commissions $2.3m-electrification project in Eastern Region
This is why you grieve the ending of Game of Thrones
Threat of terror: ‘Be vigilant of suspicious behaviours’ - GPCC
Contractor of UG Hospital project gives back to society
The Ghanaian problem is a character problem
Huawei's Android loss: How it affects you

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Organisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Police arrest one person after Shatta-Stonebwoy brawl
Video: VGMA@20: Stonebwoy pulls gun as Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale camps clash

LIFESTYLE
This is why you grieve the ending of Game of Thrones
ODD NEWS
This woman claims she can’t find a job because of her good looks
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei's Android loss: How it affects you
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
Make U/W 'everlasting stronghold' for NPP - Minister to NPP