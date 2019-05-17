Ghana to recruit more banks to market its domestic bonds

Ghana to recruit more banks to market its domestic bonds
Source: Bloomberg
Date: 17-05-2019 Time: 06:05:33:pm
Share

Ghana will recruit more banks to market its domestic bonds as the West African nation seeks to boost demand and lower borrowing costs.

Currently, five financial institutions, known as book runners, arrange and price the country’s medium-term domestic debt. That will be expanded to a new structure known as the bond market specialist group, Deputy Minister of Finance Charles Adu Boahen said in response to Bloomberg’s questions. There will be incentives to lift demand and attract foreign investors.

The government is trying to arrest a decline in demand for Ghana’s debt from foreigners. Bond purchases by non-residents dropped to 48% in 2018, from 70% the previous year, according to central-bank data.

In January, the share dropped to just 6.3%, according to data from the Central Securities Depository Ghana Ltd.

The amount of debt sold through the book-build system fell to 7.9 billion cedis ($1.5 billion) in 2018 from 15.7 billion cedis the year before, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The objective is to provide more competition and efficiency,” Boahen said. “The group will be under much stricter rules and obligations.”

The revamp will bring to an end a process started in 2015 to lessen the central bank’s role in auctioning government bonds. The average weighted borrowing cost on government cedi debt declined to 16.5% last year from 17.4% in 2017, according to the Ministry of Finance.



Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
‘Ghanaians feel insecure’ – Mahama wants gov't action
VGMA brawl: There is silver lining in the fracas – Francis Doku

Latest Stories

VGMA brawl: There is silver lining in the fracas – Francis Doku
‘Ghanaians feel insecure’ – Mahama wants gov't action
Gov't commissions $2.3m-electrification project in Eastern Region
This is why you grieve the ending of Game of Thrones
Threat of terror: ‘Be vigilant of suspicious behaviours’ - GPCC
Contractor of UG Hospital project gives back to society
The Ghanaian problem is a character problem
Huawei's Android loss: How it affects you

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Organisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Police arrest one person after Shatta-Stonebwoy brawl
Video: VGMA@20: Stonebwoy pulls gun as Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale camps clash

LIFESTYLE
This is why you grieve the ending of Game of Thrones
ODD NEWS
This woman claims she can’t find a job because of her good looks
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei's Android loss: How it affects you
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
Make U/W 'everlasting stronghold' for NPP - Minister to NPP